Owner of Havaianas receives proposal of up to R$ 400 million per stake in Osklen | Economy

Laila Souza/Personal Archive Alpargatas, owner of Havaianas, received a proposal that could reach R$ 400 million per participation in Osklen

Alpargatas informed this Monday (1st) through a relevant fact that it had received a proposal from Grupo Dass, owner of the Fila and Umbro brands, to purchase the company’s stake in Osklen. The owner of Havaianas owns 60% of the capital of the Rio clothing brand.

According to the notice to the market, the total value of the proposal could reach R$ 400 million.

“The conclusion of this operation is subject to the satisfactory negotiation for the parties involved of the terms of the definitive contracts and other usual conditions for operations of this nature, including the performance of an audit”, emphasizes the document.

The proposal includes a fixed installment of BRL 300 million, which would be paid in three installments, and a variable portion in the amount of up to BRL 100 million, subject to the achievement of certain goals during the years of 2022 and 2023.

Payment will be made within four years of receipt of the proposal, with due monetary correction, in proportion to the company’s participation.

Alpargatas also informed that the sale of the interest held in Osklen is “in line with the company’s strategic planning”, which foresees its organic growth, through the expansion of Havaianas in categories beyond core

, that is, within its scope of action. “And also in the inorganic growth of the company, through new brands, new products or new digital solutions”, complements the document.