Palmeiras and Abel avoid talking about reinforcements and changes by focus on Libertadores final | palm trees

With the end of the season approaching, discussions about negotiations and changes in the squad increase, but at Palmeiras the idea is to avoid the subject, even to value the current group in the final stretch of Brasileirão and on the eve of the Copa Libertadores final.

Abel Ferreira and the board believe that the moment is to focus on the quest for the three-time continental championship and close with the athletes – Verdão will face Flamengo in the final on the 27th, in Montevideo. At the Brazilian Nationals, the team is the runner-up with 52 points.

More news from Palmeiras:

+ Abel is close to having the entire cast available

+ What if the final was today? VC scale of the summer

1 of 2 Meeting of Maurício Galiotte, Abel Ferreira and Palmeiras cast — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag Palmeiras Meeting of Maurício Galiotte, Abel Ferreira and the Palmeiras cast — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag Palmeiras

The technical committee’s conversations with the management do not deal with possible reinforcements or layoffs, as it is understood that there is no room for this type of subject at the moment.

The club will start a process of change of management, since the week before the Libertadores decision will take place the presidential election. Leila Pereira is the only candidate and, if she reaches more than half of the votes in the members’ meeting, she takes office on December 15th.

The discussion for reinforcements is not the only one that will remain after the decision. Verdão has players that haven’t renewed yet, like Jailson and Felipe Melo. The goalkeeper is Weverton’s reserve and has already said that he dreams of playing for another year at Palmeiras, while the 30 shirt is captain and also wants to stay.

Luan Silva, who hasn’t worked since March of last year, is also linked only until the end of this year. The striker is still recovering from surgery on his left knee and will hardly remain.

In addition to setting up the squad, Palmeiras will have to make definitions in command of football. Director Anderson Barros’ contract ends in December and there is still no definition of his permanence. Abel, on the other hand, has a contract until the end of 2022 and, according to his manager, there are no plans to leave the club now.