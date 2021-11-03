Paola Carosella Posts Photo and Generates Debate About Post-Termination | Fame | Online Diary

The photo of chef Paola Carosella, published on social networks in which she appears posing in a bathing suit and doing a “hang loose” unpretentious on a beach in Corumbau, Bahia, drew attention not only for the beauty of its Argentine model, but mainly for having been responsible for having engaged countless internet users to discuss whether there is, in fact, a post-breakup “manual”.

paola already with symptoms of a single woman pic.twitter.com/w59l6KAUNb — carlopsita (@carlops1ta) October 30, 2021

The questioning was made after an internet user shared Paola’s photo and commented that the renowned chef is “with symptoms of a single woman”. It is worth remembering that she announced, at the end of October, that she had ended her marriage to photographer Jason Lowe. The content, which so far has 51,000 likes, generated debate among the platform’s users.

After all, is there really a “manual” after a romantic breakup? For experts, the end of a relationship means entering a new cycle and having to adapt.

“But the most important thing is that she has her energy focused on her. If this means taking a picture on the beach, in a pose that I had never done before, for example, that’s fine, but there is no pattern of behavior”, says psychologist and couples therapist Márcia Neumann in an interview with UOL.

Above all, says the psychologist, what matters is that the person respects their own feelings and does their best to feel “comfortable”, whether deleting the photos with the ex or not from social networks. “If you want to share the moment with photos, see people’s comments, that’s fine. This can be positive for the person who ended the relationship to feel connected with other people. Even because, at this time, everyone needs affection and support”, he adds.