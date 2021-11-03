Paraná is the first state in the ranking of complete immunization against Covid-19

Almost ten months after the start of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, Paraná is the state with the highest percentage of population immunized with a second dose or a single dose. According to the consortium of press vehicles, 69.69% of the population is completely protected against the most serious forms of the disease. Next are São Paulo (67.71%), Mato Grosso do Sul (64.37%), Rio Grande do Sul (60.86%) and Santa Catarina (58.67%).

In the analysis of the population partially immunized with only the first dose, Paraná appears in fourth with 74.72%, just behind São Paulo (80.54%), Santa Catarina (76.11%) and Rio Grande do Sul (75, 40%).

In the country, according to the analysis of the consortium, 54.98% of the population received both doses or a single dose (that is, Paraná is almost 15 percentage points above the national average) and 72.55% received the first dose. More than 272 million vaccines from CoronaVac/Butantan, AstraZeneca/Fiocruz, Pfizer/BioNtech and Janssen were applied.

“Paraná has always been a reference in vaccination because there is a very organized network and the municipalities have very broad strategies. Covid-19 is no different. The teams worked from Sunday to Sunday and the result is visible: a drop in the rates of the pandemic and advances in the progress of the vaccine”, said the state secretary of Health, Beto Preto.

The analysis is based on the estimate of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), which indicates that Paraná has 11,597,584 inhabitants.

ADULT POPULATION – According to the national vacinometer, Paraná has already applied more than 15.8 million immunizers, with 8,587,800 first doses (D1) and 6,843,991 second doses (D2) or single doses (DU), in addition to 39,733 doses additional (DA) and 397,279 booster doses (DR).

These data represent more than 100% of the adult population (estimated by the Ministry of Health at 8,720,953 people) vaccinated with D1 or DU, and 78.4% with D2 or DU. This means that Paraná exceeded the ideal target and, within the population adjustment, it must have reached almost everyone over 18 years old with at least one dose.

So far, 461,847 doses have been applied to adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, with or without comorbidities, reaching almost 50% of this population, estimated at 936,296 people.

RESULTS – A survey conducted by the State Department of Health on Monday (1) pointed out that the state has been recording a drop in the number of cases and deaths for Covid-19. In October alone, cases were 61% lower when compared to September. With regard to the number of deaths, the numbers for October were the lowest in 16 months.