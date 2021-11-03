partial indicates who will be the new one eliminated

The seventh swidden of A Fazenda 2021 was formed on Tuesday night (2), but it is not yet fully defined because someone will escape the hot seat in today’s farmer’s test (3). Check out who should leave the show according to the partial vote in the DCI poll as the scenario leaves Erasmo, Marina, Rico and Solange in danger.

Who will leave on the seventh farm of A Fazenda 2021?

For now, Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband is the pawn with the greatest dislike of the public. Erasmo has so far received 40.05% of the more than 16 thousand votes in the partial ‘who goes out to the farm of A Fazenda 2021 on Thursday (4)’.

Next comes Marina Ferrari with about 10% difference from Erasmus, the peoa has so far 30.51% of the public’s votes to leave. The third position is Solange, with 17.43%.

In last place and apparently far from the danger zone is Rico, the ex-On Vacation with his ex adds 11.93% of the votes so far in the poll on the seventh farm of A Fazenda 2021.

VOTE IN POLL WHO SHOULD LEAVE

How was the formation of the farm?

Rico was the first worker to sit on the stool this week, the comedian was nominated by farmer Sthe Matos. Then, the start was given to the house vote, which left Solange and Dynho tied for five votes each. The farmer needed to break the tie and so Solange became the second player in the seventh hot seat of the season.

Solange then pulled Erasmo from the bay to the farm of A Fazenda 2021 and Pugliesi’s ex started ‘Resta Um’. Marina was left in the dynamics and ended up on the fourth stool.

Who voted for whom in the seventh farm of A Fazenda 2021:

Aline Mineiro voted for: Dynho Alves

Dynho Alves voted for: Solange Gomes

Dayane Mello voted for: Dynho Alves

Erasmo Viana voted for: Solange Gomes

MC Gui voted for: Solange Gomes

Gui Araújo voted for A Fazenda 2021: Solange Gomes

Valentina Francavilla voted for: Dynho Alves

Solange Gomes voted for: Dynho Alves

Rico Melquiades voted for: Dynho Alves

Arcrebian voted for: Dayane Mello

Marina Ferrari voted for: Dayane Mello

Tiago Piquilo voted for: Mileide Mihaile

Mileide Mihaile voted for: Solange Gomes

Who was banned from the farmer’s test?

Erasmo was vetoed from the dispute for the farmer’s hat and has no chance of escaping from the countryside of A Fazenda 2021, so the digital fitness influencer is already right on the spot. The task of choosing someone to be vetoed was Marina, the fourth farmer this week.

Also Read – What are the test days? See Farm Week schedule