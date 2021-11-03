partial says who the public wants as a farmer

Rico, Marina and Solange will compete this Wednesday night (3) to define who will be the new boss, or boss, of the confinement. The trio ended up in the seventh hot seat of A Fazenda 2021 and now needs to fight to stay in the game for the R$1.5 million prize. Who deserves to be the farmer? We consulted the UOL poll to find out the opinion of the public.

Partial of the UOL survey

So far Rico is the public’s favorite! The ex-On Vacation with his ex takes the first position in the UOL poll with a high percentage and a considerable distance from the others, 46.53% of the votes.

The second place in the UOL poll belongs to Marina Ferrari, the participant in the rural reality show has 34.84% of the votes in the partial for the time being.

The lantern of the vote in the UOL poll on the farmer’s dispute belongs to Solange, the person has 18.64% of the votes – So far, the partial totals more than 2500 votes.

Veto

Erasmo Viana was left out of the dispute that will take place today in A Fazenda 2021 and that is why he does not even appear in the UOL poll. The pawn was vetoed by Marina Ferrari, the influencer became the fourth farmer of the week by remaining in the ‘Resta Um’ dynamic and could choose who would not participate in the farmer’s new competition.

Therefore, the pawn is already the first guaranteed in the field of A Fazenda 2021. The only way to escape the popular vote is to become a farmer, so he has no choice but to face the hot seat.

How to watch the Farmer’s Taste online?

It’s easy and practical to watch A Fazenda 2021 on TV, on Record, however, if you don’t have a TV available, it’s still possible to follow the farmer’s dispute live and for free: on Playplus streaming.

Record’s platform offers the ‘on air’ tab, which can be accessed completely for free and displays the channel’s live programming. In other words, you need to access the site at the time the reality is shown on television.

To gain access, go to https://www.playplus.com/, click on ‘Take a free trial’, then select ‘Free Play’, enter a valid email address, create a password and complete your registration .

