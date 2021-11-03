Passenger claims he broke the flight attendant’s nose acting in self-defense

Photo by Anna Zvereva, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons





Last week, an incident gained widespread publicity, where it became known that an American Airlines passenger violently assaulted a flight attendant, breaking her nose, during a domestic flight in the United States. Days later, the airline’s chief executive, Doug Parker, described the incident as “one of the worst displays of unruly passenger behavior he’s ever seen.”

New developments in the case, reported by The New York Times, show that the passenger claimed to authorities that everything he did was due to an imbalance caused by brain surgery he underwent days before the trip.

The 20-year-old suspect, identified as Brian Hsu, told the FBI shortly after the incident aboard flight AA-976 that he was returning home after undergoing brain surgery in Rhode Island to reconstruct parts of his skull . The young man told investigators he was seriously injured during a brutal attack in New York City in 2020, which left him with psychological damage and suffering from “mental fog”.

During the flight, Hsu says he got up to go to the bathroom and was lounging in the hallway when he accidentally bumped into a flight attendant. He claims that the flight attendant “got agitated” and started waving her arms. He said he was afraid she would hit his operated head, so he raised his hand defensively, but the victim lunged at him and his nose hit his hand.

Witnesses on board the flight, heard by the FBI, say that the story was not quite that, but that the young man deliberately assaulted the flight attendant after she asked him to stay away from the bathroom at a time when the plane had seat belt lights lit.

A group of flight attendants and passengers arrested Hsu – initially with duct tape and then with plastic – as the aircraft was diverted to Denver. The battered flight attendant broke her nose and had to be admitted for overnight observations. She is recovering.

If convicted of the assault, Hsu faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $200,000.



