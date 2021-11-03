Passenger promotes check-in crash after GOL flight delay

Yesterday, a passenger broke the GOL Linhas Aéreas window at the airport in Guarulhos (SP), after a delay in the flight and for alleged lack of assistance and service, which the company denies. Videos circulating on social networks show the beginning of the confusion.

Solve, solve. I’m going to start breaking it from here. Call the police, call the police. He’s only five months old and hasn’t eaten. Woman screams, in tears, with child in her lap

A man — presumably the woman’s husband with the child in his arms — appears in the images, starts destroying the company’s check-in with a pedestal, and then affirms. “Call the police, call the police. Where is it? I want you to solve it. My boy is only five months old. He’s not to blame. He won’t pay for this.”

In a note sent to UOL, GOL explained that flight G3 1324 (bound to Confins, in Minas Gerais) had to return to Guarulhos airport due to “adverse weather conditions in Confins”.

The company emphasizes that it offered the necessary support to all customers and accommodated passengers to continue their journey on flights scheduled for this Tuesday. GOL, in a statement sent to UOL

In the report, the press office of Gru Airport, the concessionaire that manages the airport in Guarulhos, “called the Military Police and the passengers involved were taken to the Civil Police station to register the occurrence.”

The report of UOL did not find the couple that appears in the images to comment on the matter.