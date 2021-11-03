Passenger punched a flight attendant in the US faces a 20-year prison sentence

WASHINGTON — A passenger who punched a flight attendant in the face during an American Airlines flight could face up to 20 years in prison. Brian Hsu was charged with assault and flight crew interference on Monday by the US Department of Justice.

The assault took place on October 27th. At the time, witnesses even said that the attack was carried out after the flight attendant asked the passenger to put on a mask, a rule established because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A source in the investigation told ABC News, however, that the punches came after the employee just bumped into Hsu, who was traveling in first class. The attendant apologized, but the man shortly after walked to the pantry and assaulted her.

The flight that went from New York to Santa Ana, California, had to be diverted to Denver, Colorado, so that the offender could be removed and the employee taken to the hospital.

After the incident, the airline’s CEO, Doug Parker, said the attack was “one of the worst cases of unruly behavior the company has ever witnessed.

“This kind of behavior needs to stop. And the best deterrent is an aggressive criminal process – he said in a video posted on social networks.

The accident is yet another on a Federal Aviation Administration list with nearly 5,000 reports of unruly passengers this year alone. Crews were victims of visibly drunk people who verbally and physically abused them, kicked seats, littered employees and contaminated toilets.

The Federation established a policy of tolerance for this type of problem on flights, which can lead to fines of up to US$ 52, 5 thousand and up to 20 years in prison, but the measure did not prevent the occurrences.