Paulistano beats Corinthians in the third round of the NBB | basketball

One of the most traditional teams in Brazilian basketball, Paulistano defeated, on Tuesday, Corinthians, by 74-69 in a match valid for the third round of the NBB. With the result, the team has two wins and one loss in the competition, while Corinthians has one triumph and two setbacks.

Paulistano dominated the first half, ended the game with 11 points ahead. But Corinthians had an almost perfect third quarter and ended up one point ahead. In the last period, however, the home team opened a small advantage and won the duel.

Doria was the highlight of the team, with 15 points scored, with a use of seven baskets in nine attempts. Ruivo and Fuzaro scored ten points. For Corinthians, Miller was the standout with 25 points, with four balls out of three converted.

In the NBB regulations, the 17 teams play each other in turn and return, with the top 12 teams making it to the playoffs. The first four straight to the quarterfinals and those between fifth and 12th dispute a sort of round of 16 in the final.