PEC of the Precatório: no one else obeys the ‘King Arthur’

Even with the rapporteur’s pot of amendments under his arm, Arthur Lira (photo) is struggling to convince his fellow deputies to approve the PEC dos Precatórios, the official pedaling that will throw in the trash what little remains of economic policy credibility. In addition, it may harm the execution of parliamentary amendments, which is not going very well.

Yesterday, after O Antagonista denounced the mayor’s maneuver, Deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR) went public to say that the party is against and will not accept blackmail. “It’s a scandal,” he said. PT will meet at 2 pm, but she doesn’t believe “that has change”.

Lira telephoned each leader to demand that their benches be present at today’s session, but heard a resounding “I can’t guarantee” from the majority, especially coming from the MDB, PSL, Citizenship and DEM.

Lira’s rival in the 2022 elections, senator Renan Calheiros spent the day sending messages against the proposal, including guaranteeing that it will not pass the Senate and whoever votes favorably in the Chamber will bear the electoral burden of having committed a “attack on the present and future of the country”.

“The government made a mistake when mixing Auxílio Brasil with PEC do Calote and nobody wants to put their fingerprint there anymore. Lira can do a lot, but she can’t do everything. Nobody is going to kill the economy for it”, said one of the consulted leaders to O Antagonista, asking for a reservation.