Pedestrians set up a shack even at merchant time · TV News

The participants of A Fazenda 13 are on the warpath at the reality show’s headquarters. This Tuesday (2), the production of the program prepared a commercial activity to promote the products of a food brand that sponsors the attraction. The dynamic, however, yielded widespread confusion with several fights among the inmates.

As a joke, pawns needed to duel in a fishery. Whoever caught more balls had an advantage and got more products from the sponsor. Solange Gomes opened the afternoon of confusion and fell out with Mileide Mihaile, her opponent in the dynamics.

The two people entered the pool to approach the balls that were in the water, at which time Solange tried to prevent Wesley Naughty’s ex-wife from getting ahead, while other participants shouted: “Push”. “Guys, what is this? What an ugly thing,” cried the influencer, annoyed.

After the round ended, Rico Melquiades claimed that Mileide had hit the ball. “But she [Solange] was hitting my wand a lot. It is not necessary. We get nervous. There, at the time, I was getting nervous. It’s fucked up, I was being pushed, and she was hitting her wand,” countered the man from Maranhão.

Next, Tiago Piquilo faced Gui Araujo in fishing, but he left his opponent angry. “Tiago broke my hook,” said the former MTV. “It broke in the natural force”, replied the countryman. “No it wasn’t. You slapped it,” accused Anitta’s ex.

Rico was outraged by the situation and tried to defend the musician. MC Gui got in front of Alagoas to control the shouting. “They [da produção] they understood that it was worth it, it passed,” continued Tiago.

In another moment, Mileide returned to complain about Solange’s behavior. “Sol was pushing me and hitting my wand,” grumbled the businesswoman. “Nobody can do anything to you, man. You have to stop putting yourself in the glass dome. If it were forbidden, they would say that you can’t”, countered the ex-Banheira do Gugu.

Check out some videos of the activity:

first round of activity: they broke the pole and hooked the hook pic.twitter.com/RjcVmeCeDU She laughs. (@usually) November 2, 2021

that would download this activity 🆘 pic.twitter.com/l9KeMxN8Po She laughs. (@used to) November 2, 2021

about to fall into the pool pic.twitter.com/po9KgrAi0S She laughs. (@usually) November 2, 2021

the energy completely CHAOTIC pic.twitter.com/S8ohNoX5E1 She laughs. (@used to) November 2, 2021

the production having to talk to them AGAIN because they are completely freaked out to catch a ball 🆘 pic.twitter.com/Qdt5NkKho5 She laughs. (@usually) November 2, 2021