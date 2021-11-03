Pedro gets annoyed after Dumas’s daring with Teresa · TV News

Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) will again get angry with Dumas (Marcelo Valle) because of jealousy of Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The monarch will not like the military’s request for the princesses’ mother to sing during a soiree and will needling the general in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the scenes planned to air in this Wednesday’s chapter (3) , the Society of Camellias will hold a soiree at Luísa’s house (Mariana Ximenes) to raise funds to buy slaves’ manumissions. The event will bring together the abolitionist nobles as well as the residents of Little Africa.

At some point, Dumas will make a request to Teresa and annoy her husband. “I wonder if after Samuel’s presentation [Michel Gomes] Will the empress give me the joy of listening to her?” the European will release, boldly. “My wife will give this joy to everyone, not just you, General. Excuse me,” the emperor will retort.

Embarrassed, the princess of the Two Sicilies will be taken away from the military by her husband. Dumas will be pleased to have caused a new attack of jealousy from the almighty of Brazil. In addition, the military will irritate the countess of Barral, who will not be able to stand to see her lover hurting for his wife.

Afterwards, Pedro and Teresa will perform together at the soiree, and the general will provoke Luísa. “Isn’t it exciting?” he will say. “Yes, a God punished for giving fire to men,” the governess will agree, referring to the poem declaimed by her lover. “I referred to the tuning of the imperial couple. No

Do you think they were made for each other?” Dumas will retort.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.