Penile Physiotherapy? See James making suspicious moves in the pool in “The Farm”

everybody knows that James Piquilo does penile physiotherapy in “A Fazenda 13”. The countryman underwent surgery to enlarge his penis before confinement, and because of this he needs to reproduce some exercises. It turns out that a spot in the reality show pool is reverberating on social networks, mainly because in the video he appears performing suspicious movements.

At dawn this Tuesday (2), while enjoying the pool with Aline Mineiro and Valentina Francavilla, Tiago appears supposedly touching his penis. So far, Record TV has not commented on the matter, but netizens were outraged.

See the repercussion:

DISGUSTING! Tiago doing “physiotherapy” in the pool with Aline and Val over there 🤮🤮🤮 — soumtuiti 🌈🍎 (@soumtuiti) November 2, 2021

This behavior of James in the pool is unacceptable, I hope the production has a long talk with him at least that. https://t.co/Lo4DT29LOA — Julia Brek 🌈 (@JuuBrek) November 2, 2021

physiotherapy in front of two women??? in the real world it’s named after something else… any “physiotherapy” in this region must be done in the booth…not in the pool with two women — IDuTrader (@Idutrader) November 2, 2021

Is that what I’m seeing? This guy playing in the r*, with Aline and Valentina in the pool!!!! #The farm pic.twitter.com/D4l7BLcYui — Poli 🎓💲 (@Poliananunes00) November 2, 2021

Tiago doing his “physiotherapy” in the pool with the girls in it?? people who are clueless pic.twitter.com/D5BdPNEhqy — myllena 🇬🇧 (@hailxmouth) November 2, 2021

James’ team manifests

intimate, it is done only in the booth, as he has been doing since the beginning. We repeat it once more here; internet is not lawless land. Anyone who is using the video to accuse him without any evidence will be held legally responsible. — Tiago Piquilo 🎶 (@TiagoPiquilo) November 2, 2021

