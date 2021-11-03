Pfizer starts drug trials against Covid-19 in Brazil

Pfizer started clinical studies in Brazil to test an antiviral against Covid-19. This substance has been shown to be effective in laboratory tests and in the human research phase.











Pfizer will carry out tests with the drug against covid-19 in Brazil, United States and Europe AFP/Arquivos





Now, the pharmacist is going to start phases two and three of the research in Brazil, including more participants.

According to CNN, the drug uses the molecule PF-07321332, an antiviral of the protease inhibitor class – which is one of the enzymes of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The medicine’s objective is to act on the coronavirus enzyme, preventing its multiplication and reducing the duration of the disease.

The idea is to start treatment with the drug up to three days after the onset of coronavirus symptoms in the body, along with a small dose of antiretroviral used in treatments for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, Ritonavir.

Now, Pfizer will use 1,800 volunteers to do the tests and the first results should come out after 30 days. In all, 29 centers will be used in the states of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Federal District, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina.