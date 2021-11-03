Pilar confesses at her father’s grave in Nos Tempos do Imperador; know which· TV news

Shaken by the death of Eudoro (José Dumont), Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will bring flowers to the colonel’s grave in In Times of the Emperor. The first doctor in Brazil will confess that she regrets not having been a loving daughter and asked her for forgiveness when she had the chance on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In the serial, the young woman was expelled from her father’s wake by Tonico (Alexandre Nero). The deputy will not allow Samuel’s ex-fiancée (Michel Gomes) to say goodbye to the farmer and will bar her from the funeral ceremony, held at his home.

In scene that will aired this Friday (5) , Pilar will go to the cemetery and unburden herself in front of Eudoro’s grave. “I so wish I could have said my goodbye to you! In fact, I wish so much had been different between us”, the girl will cry.

The health professional, who broke up with her father when she ran away from an arranged marriage in order to study Medicine, will still regret that she was not understood by her father:

Now it’s too late to change what it was and also to say that, despite all our mismatch in this life, I’ve always loved you! I will forever regret not having told you this in life! Forgiveness!

Luísa’s friend (Mariana Ximenes) will bump into Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) when she arrives at the casino where she lives. Thrilled, she will tell her sister that she found a way to say goodbye to her father.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

