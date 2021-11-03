Plane crashes on mother and daughter during acrobatics show in Argentina; see video – 11/02/2021 – World

A plane doing a stunt show during a wedding in Argentina crashed on a 27-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter last Saturday (30). The impressive scene was recorded on the cell phone of a witness, who was filming the aerial performance.

The accident occurred in the city of Villa General Belgrano, in the province of Córdoba, around 19:00 (local and Brasília time).

The woman sustained serious injuries — including an open fracture to the femur and trauma to the trunk and head — while trying to protect the child, who suffered a fractured pelvis. Both are hospitalized, but stable and progressing well, according to the news portal Vía País.

The 35-year-old pilot was trapped in the hardware and was removed by firefighters in an hour-long operation. He suffered trauma to the head, chest and abdomen and is in the ICU of the Hospital Regional Eva Perón. His health status has not been disclosed.

According to a report on the Infobae portal, he is an experienced professional and has the necessary documents to make this type of presentation.

The plane took off from an aeroclub located a few meters from the crash site, along with another aircraft that was also participating in the acrobatics show. An investigation was opened to investigate the causes of the fall.