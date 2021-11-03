Plane crashes on wife and daughter during wedding party in Argentina

Yahoo Originals

Lexa shoots at follower after criticism of wearing panties

News Summary: Lexa posted a home video to promote her new song, "Bruta" The singer got irritated with a comment from a follower about her outfit "What's the need for your comment?" her new song, 'Bruta', and countered a follower who criticized her for allegedly not wearing panties. "What is the need for a person to make a video without panties? What do you want?", wrote the follower. "What's the point of your comment? And yes, I'm wearing panties since you're so worried," Lexa snapped.

