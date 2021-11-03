Plastic artist Jaider Esbell is found dead

Jaider Esbell has had an exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in São Paulo since September and is currently one of the highlights of the 34th Bienal

Macuxi artist Jaider Esbell, 41, was found dead in his apartment in the state of São Paulo, this Tuesday afternoon (2).

The exhibition, which is available to the public until the end of November, brings together paintings, sculptures and works referring to various indigenous peoples. The exhibition was promoted by MAM and the Bienal de São Paulo Foundation

According to reports from friends, the artist was living the best moment of his career.

Born in Normandy, in the region today demarcated as the Raposa Serra do Sol Indigenous Land, Jaider Esbell was among the central figures of the movement to consolidate contemporary indigenous art in Brazil and performed the functions of artist, curator, writer, educator, activist, promoter , cultural catalyst and currently was also one of the highlights of the 34th Bienal de São Paulo, where he presented works such as the series of canvases ‘A Guerra dos Kanaimés’ and the book ‘Letter to the Old World’.