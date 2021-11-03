Pope Francis Calls to End Weapons Manufacturing | World

reproduction Pope Francis celebrated Mass for the Dead today

During the celebration of the Mass for the Dead this Tuesday (2), in Rome, Pope Francis again condemned the manufacture of firearms. In the French military cemetery, he called for an end to fabrication, and remembered the victims of wars.

“These graves are a message of peace: stop, brothers and sisters, stop making weapons. Stop! These tombs cry out for peace. And we, we fight enough so that there are no wars, that there are no economies of countries that grow stronger with the arms industry?” Francisco said.

“I’m sure all those who were willingly called by the country to defend it are on the Lord’s side. These brave people, these brave people, died in the war, and died because they were called to defend the motherland, defend values, defend ideals and, so many times, defend sad and regrettable political situations. They are the victims of war that eat the children of the country. I think of Anzio, of Redipuglia, I think of Piave, in 1914, so many died there. I also think of Normandy , where 40 thousand died in the landing”, completed the pontiff.

Due to the date – the Day of the Dead is considered the most appropriate for praying and praying for those who have passed away – the pope reflected on death.

“We will all take the last step. Some may say to me ‘Father, don’t be so tragic,’ but that’s the truth. The important thing is that this last step needs to find the way, not walking but the way of life, not , an endless maze”.