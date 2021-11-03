Portuguese Research Discovers Brain Protein That Delays Alzheimer’s

THE The discovery, published today in the scientific journal Nature Communications, reveals that the protein ‘S100B’ acts on the protein ‘tau’, “whose toxic deposition in the brain is associated with various dementias and the worsening phase of Alzheimer’s disease”, he says in a statement the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon (FCUL), where he teaches Cláudio Gomes, coordinator of the work done with bacterial cell cultures that have been genetically modified to express both human proteins produced in the laboratory.

“We investigated the formation of ‘tau’ protein aggregates over time and observed that it is delayed in the presence of the ‘S100B’ protein”, adds the first author of the study, Guilherme Moreira, PhD student in Biochemistry at the same note. FCUL, under the guidance of Cláudio Gomes.

For the authors of the study, the finding has implications for Alzheimer’s disease, since “the appearance of cognitive symptoms and dementia are associated with damage caused by aggregates of the ‘tau’ protein and the spread of the pathology to multiple regions of the brain”.

“This study unveils a new biological protection mechanism, relevant in the early stages of the disease, which becomes ineffective over time with the increasing accumulation of toxic aggregates in the brain”, points out Cláudio Gomes.

To Lusa, the researcher at FCUL’s Institute of Biosystems and Integrative Sciences said that “the hypothesis” on which his team has “been working” is that the ‘S100B’ protein will have protective functions against the aggregation of proteins in the phase that it precedes the onset of symptoms of the disease, but in which “changes in brain cells” (neurons) and “accumulation of deposits” of proteins “as part of the early inflammatory response” already occur.

The protective function of ‘S100B’ will be inactivated “in the symptomatic, late phase” of the disease, when the toxic accumulation of proteins increases, and the function of ‘S100B’ as a “pro-inflammatory mediator” will become predominant.

“The ‘S100B’ is a multifunctional protein, which is known to play protective and aggravating functions, especially in the neuroinflammatory response”, stressed Cláudio Gomes.

The authors of the work hope that the understanding of the functioning, and the protective effect, of proteins such as ‘S100B’ can serve as a basis for the development of drugs with “therapeutic potential”, which act in a similar way.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia that causes progressive and irreversible damage to several cognitive functions, such as memory, attention, concentration, language and thinking.

According to Cláudio Gomes, in this disease there are “biochemical alterations” that “promote the release of the ‘tau’ protein in microtubules, structures that maintain the architecture of neurons”, triggering their aggregation.

“These deposits of ‘tau’ protein are toxic and kill neurons, and are also released outside the cells, spreading the pathology to neighboring cells”, stressed the researcher, cited in the FCUL statement.

Scientists from the I3S – Institute for Research and Innovation in Health of the University of Porto, the University of Lille, in France, the University of Hohenheim, in Germany, and the University of Texas, in the United States, were also involved in the investigation.

In a future step, the team will study the effects of the ‘S100B’ protein in the brains of animal models of Alzheimer’s disease, at different pathological stages, and of other neurodegenerative pathologies.

