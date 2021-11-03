Production by Fausto Silva works only to present a good program – Prisma

There are already people willing to bet on Fausto Silva’s audience in Band. Some even charge in advance. It’s not there. Life doesn’t work like that.

Of course, this whole expectation is even natural, considering what Faust represents. He, alone, already counts points.

But “Faustão na Band”, in January, will only start a long-distance dispute, with a lot of ground to come. If it’s not a full one, it’s more than half a marathon. Hence the concern of everyone involved in its realization, in just putting a good product on the air and this starting from Faust himself. Carefully work on its implementation.

Ibope is a consequence. There is no sense in thinking about it now, because the objective to be achieved, above all, is to put yourself as an option for the viewer on time.

Against Globo and Record’s soap opera, the public will have a variety program and that is where the conditions to achieve good results are one of the most interesting.

By the way, the conquest of a third place, for the Band, which today has a trace in the timetable, will already be a result of heaven.

Current situation

Caio Coppola was hired by TV Jovem Pan News.

In fact, a lot was already underway even before his departure from CNN Brasil was announced.

For another

TV Jovem Pan also has a conversation well under way with Alexandre Garcia. It’s just not enshrined yet. A small question of money remains to be settled.

If everything goes as expected, it will be for the presentation of a weekly program on Fridays.

confirming

In a meeting, this Wednesday afternoon, with all of its directors and main executives, Amilcare Dallevo will announce Juliana Algañaraz as the new responsible for Artistic at Rede TV!.

Market professional, known for her work at Endemol.

Birthday

The Porta dos Fundos Group, led by Fábio Porchat, Antonio Tabet and company, completes 10 years of activities in 2022.

A whole schedule starts to be set up right now.

Humor

Dudu Azevedo, interpreter of “Jesus” in Record productions, recorded a special appearance in the new season of “Vai Que Cola”.

The episode has no air date yet.

wetland

“Câmera Record” prepares a special report on the Pantanal region.

On Sunday, reporter Rogério Guimarães traveled to the region accompanied by film reporter Gilson Fredy and investigative reporter Tarcísio Badaró. The work should take 10 days.

New home

After a sequence of works on Globo between 2015 and 2018, including three soap operas out of nine, Arianne Botelho signed with Record.

And also to play one of the main roles of “Kings” in 2022.

theater

Claudia Raia and Jarbas Homem de Mello will stay in São Paulo, at Procópio Ferreira, until the end of this month with the musical comedy “Repair Para Dois”. Next step, a tour of the main cities in the country.

Because of the theater, Cláudia cannot commit to the soap operas – she even left the cast of “Além da Ilusão”, and has only done the jury of the “Show dos Famosos”.

In the past

Silvio Santos had booked a studio for his recordings, today, Wednesday, and Friday.

Verb in the correct tense: had. Already ordered cancel. Patricia Abravanel will remain at the post.

Again

Even with the due out of both parties, there is a strong buzz about the Band coming to broadcast the series B of the Brazilian championship next year.

Globo has already been contacted. One game per round on Saturdays.

Movie theater

Roberto Birindelli returns this Wednesday to appear in the soap opera “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, by Globo, with his Solano Lopez.

In cinema, the actor has several premieres ahead, such as “Águas Selvagens”, by Roly Santos, and “Human Persons”, by Frank Spano, among others.

special tone

Tom Cavalcante is the interviewee of the “Program of All Programs”, from R7, this week. With him, of course, “Roberto Carlos”, “João Canabrava”, “Ana Maria” and so many others.

A special edition after 5pm. Will lose?

Grief

Music producer Paulo Roberto Fedato died yesterday in São Paulo, aged 72, as a result of heart problems. Having worked for important TV stations such as Record and SBT, a well-known professional in the field, he was also a great musical executive and director of record labels.

The wake takes place this Wednesday, from 1 pm, at the Parque Paulista Memorial Cemetery, in Embu das Artes.

Hits – Hits

• Karine Alves gains space in Globo’s sport. Deserve. It’s competent…

• … From Sunday, she will be in the fixed team of presenters of “Esporte Espetacular”…

• … Thiago Oliveira, on the other hand, goes to “Fantástico”.

• Bruna Linzmeyer ended participation in the first phase of the remake of “Pantanal”, in the works of Mato Grosso do Sul…

• … Madeleine, her character, was played by Ingra Lyberato in the Headline…

• …Externals in the Midwest region must continue until December.

• Luciano Quirino is also featured in “Além da Ilusão”, the next of the six on Globo.

• Emilio Orciollo Netto finished recording the audio book of the book “Frankenstein”, by Marty Shelley, playing Victor Frankenstein.

• Faced with so many events, the expectation at Record is the most disputed farm in recent times on this Thursday.

• William Bonner returns to the “JN” stand on the 17th.

• On December 29, at 10:45 pm, as part of its year-end schedule, Record will screen the special “Hollywood Squares”…

• … It’s the classic tic-tac-toe, also known as “Famous Wall”.

