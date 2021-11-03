PS Plus games for November are now available for download

Facebook

PS Plus games from November 2021 can now be enjoyed by subscribers. Click on the links below and redeem the titles or enjoy them directly on your console’s PS Store.

Description:

First Class Trouble is a group game where players must work together and against each other to survive a disaster.

Regardless of whether you play as a Human Resident or a Rebel Personoid, you’ll have to use your cunning (and a few bottles of champagne) to stay alive. In First Class Trouble you’ll trick or deduce your way to victory in a charming, but disturbing and malicious environment. Whether you’re drunk or not, First Class Trouble will serve you a dangerous cocktail of hard decisions and crazy possibilities.

The objective is to shut down the Central Artificial Intelligence Network, also known as CAIN, from the luxurious intergalactic cruise ship ISS Alithea, before she and her loyal Personoids take over the ship.

Two Roles: Trusting and Deceiving

Resident gameplay

Collect information about passengers and deduce who you can trust and who you should avoid. Collaborate with your fellow residents to eliminate those suspected of being Personoids before attempting to shut down CAIN.

Personoid Gameplay

Lie, cheat and cheat through the ship among the residents to reach CAIN and unleash its full potential, or kill the remaining residents to take control of the vessel. Use your unique communication and navigation skills to move through the shadows and kill residents who threaten to reveal your identity.

Additional Resources:

• Character Customization & Vruumba – Aboard the ISS Alithea, the customization possibilities are endless. Shop for new clothes and accessories from our onboard shop using your much-deserved Infinity Coins. Also use your remaining change to Fix Your Vruumba (Patent not Pending)!

• Numerous Lethal Situations – The ISS Alithea is the biggest happy accident playground ever built. Discover new ways to eliminate both your friends and enemies in each level. Environmental hazards such as fire, bare wires and poorly placed chandeliers can be used to eliminate your fellow passengers in whatever way is most convenient.

• Physicalized Interactions & Items – Interact with your fellow residents and personoids in countless physicalized ways. Throw your friend across the pool using a paddle, or push your enemy into the fire and look the other way.

• Extend social deductions and interactions through distance-based voice chat, text chat and emote wheel

• Multiple levels with unique themes and styles, as well as items & interactions specific to each one

• 6 player multiplayer

Description:

Summon your gang and take on rival teams in Knockout City, where you settle the score with EPIC BURN MATCHES. Get ready for intense and fun competition in a new take on team-based multiplayer gaming.

Customize characters and team up with friends and friends to start conquering Knockout City. Knock out opponents with tricky throws and coordinate teamwork while dodging and grabbing balls as they fly across the map. No ball? No problem! You can literally curl up, roll into your peers’ hands and become the ultimate weapon.

Various types of balls, locations and outstanding game modes ensure animation. In addition, each season brings new maps, ball types, rewards, events and challenges. Shoot, grab, pass, dodge and clear the path to dominate the fire.

Description:

The return of the successful RPG! From the minds of RA Salvatore, bestselling author; Todd McFarlane, creator of Spawn; and Ken Rolston, lead designer of Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, arrives Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. Re-mastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay, Re-Reckoning delivers intense, customizable RPG combat within an immense world.

Discover the secrets of Amalur, from the vibrant city of Rathir to the vast region of Dalentarth to the nefarious dungeons of Brigand Hall Caverns. Save a world torn apart by brutal warfare and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior to rise from the jaws of death.

Description:

The bells rang, and here come the dead. You’re the only living soul around these parts. It’s time to face The Slaughterhouse! In this new update to The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, you have the opportunity to fight the dead in unprecedented ways.

Face relentless waves of walkers in the Trial, a special mode that unlocks all the weapons in the game and offers Endurance and Life boosts, where your cunning, skills and whatever else you can create amidst all this chaos will be the best. allies. Choose the arena, get multiple points for creative eliminations and see how long you can survive.

Want a more casual visit to New Orleans? Or maybe you consider yourself a veteran survivor? Try the new campaign difficulty option for another adventure experience against the undead.

Finally, test your skill as an apocalyptic samurai with the new katana aspect: Absolution. If it’s to make mincemeat of those who dare to challenge you, let it be with style and forgiving their sins.

All this and much more are waiting for you at O ​​Abatedouro.

Face the horrors that the living and the dead offer in this new VR adventure set in The Walking Dead universe. Travel through the ruins of a walker-infested New Orleans as you fight, sneak, hunt for supplies, survive and investigate the city’s mystery in iconic neighborhoods. Find desperate factions and lone survivors who can be allies or enemies. Whether you want to help others or take everything by force, every choice has its consequences. What kind of survivor will you be for the people of New Orleans?

Explore New Orleans in an adventure of horror and survival.

Search for supplies for everything you need, including weapons, food, tools and clues.

Beware of the living and the dead: space audio draws attention to any loud noise, whether it’s gunshots or other things.

Improvise equipment with the materials you find, such as melee weapons, firearms, medicine and more.

Survive your way: stealthily or confronting threats. Search for supplies or complete work for others.

Test your morals: make tough decisions for yourself and others.

Description:

The Persistence challenges you to survive aboard a colony in deep space in the year 2521. Lost, with anomalies and trapped in the gravity of a black hole, “Persistence” is filled with horrific and murderous aberrations. It’s up to you, a clone of security officer Zimri Eder, to reach the deepest decks of the ship to repair the systems and prevent it from being destroyed. Gather resources, improve your skills and manufacture an arsenal of weapons in this brutal science fiction and horror experience.

Description:

Fantasy and synthwave collide in this VR game with action-packed sword fights. Blast your way through incredible neon environments and become stronger as you defeat magical monstrosities in this roguelite-style hack-and-slash. Until You Fall is a roguelite-type hack-and-slash VR. You’ll have to discover and master your own fighting style, with hours of frantic fun waiting for you.

Fight. Falls. Get up again.

Prepare for the fight of your life. Move to synthwave to attack, block, cast spells and dodge onslaughts in a fantasy neon world filled with magical monsters. Arm yourself with a variety of game-changing options and gain the power you need to defeat the monstrosities that await you in this mysterious world.

game history

The Rokar civilization has fallen. Monsters and evil spirits now roam the crystallized ruins. As the last survivor of the Rune Knights, only you can fight these horrors. With the help of a mysterious rune craftsman, you’ll be able to forge the weapons you need to finish your crusade. Will you be the champion Rokar needs?

Characteristics

● Intense physical gameplay – stay active to stay alive.

● Each game features rewards, upgrades, enemy layouts and random rooms – no two games are alike.

● Equip yourself with a selection of powerful weapons and advance across the battlefield in your personal combat style.

● Synthwave soundtrack keeps you moving in and out of the game. The original soundtrack is available for free on most digital music streaming platforms.

● Face various evil monstrosities and adapt your strategy to defeat them.

● Fight in various dazzling environments with neon shades.

● Customizable comfort and accessibility options help you move and fight comfortably in VR.

Our community on Discord keeps growing. Join us to talk to developers, compare battle strategies and enter contests where you can win some Until You Fall prizes!