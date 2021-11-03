PSDB decides that 92 SP affiliates will not be able to participate in the previews

São Paulo Directory is accused of defrauding the affiliation dates of mayors and deputy mayors of the state; complaint was filed by allies of the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite

LECO VIANA/THENEWS2/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO – 08/20/2021 PSDB previews are scheduled for November 21



The commission for previews of PSDB decided, on Monday, 1st, that 92 mayors and deputy mayors newly affiliated to the directory of São Paulo are prevented from voting in the election that will take place on November 21st. According to the rules, only members until May 31 can participate in the voting. As Young Pan showed, PSDB directories of Rio Grande do Sul, Minais Gerais, Bahia and Ceará, allies of the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, filed a complaint in which they accuse the São Paulo directory, led by people close to the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, to defraud the affiliation dates of these toucans. Leite’s supporters point out that the 92 politicians were later affiliated and registered in the internal system with retroactive dates. The party committee accepted the argument and invalidated their participation. It is appealable.

“All 92 nominated names were entered into the FILIA system with retroactive membership dates and therefore devoid of credibility. Of these, 44 members sent clarifications to the National Directory, presenting declarations and membership forms that are not suitable for regular proof of membership until 05/31/2021, as it is known as unilateral proof. The other 48 affiliates, even formally summoned to prove their affiliation, did not do so, which demonstrates lack of interest in proving the dates of their affiliations. The Commission understood that all 92 names are not eligible to participate in the Electoral College of Prévias and should be automatically excluded from the list of voters, both to vote in the TRE-DF ballot boxes, as in the application”, says a statement released by the party.

The decision represents a defeat for the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, who had been defending the participation of these coreligionists. Last week, the state manager said that “election is not won by shouting, but by voting”. “I learned to respect democracy. Why be afraid of the vote? There is no reason to be afraid of the vote,” said Doria. Secretary of Regional Development of the São Paulo government and president of the São Paulo directory of the PSDB, Marco Vinholi spoke on his Twitter profile. “The discussion has nothing to do with fraud or irregularity, but with the permission to participate in the party’s electoral process with affiliates from all over Brazil who made up the TSE list after 05/31; affiliates from all over Brazil who had their insertion in the TSE system after May 31st, who want to participate in the process, must apply with a request and proof from the National President of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo. That was the content of the decision approved by us on 11/01”, wrote Vinholi.