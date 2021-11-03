PSDB excludes 92 mayors and vices of SP from the list of voters in presidential caucuses | São Paulo

The PSDB Preliminary Commission decided that the 92 mayors and vice mayors of São Paulo, allies of Governor João Doria, will be excluded from the previews scheduled for November 21, which will choose the candidate for the presidency of the Republic in 2022.

The excluded mayors and deputy mayors of São Paulo are accused by supporters of the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, of defrauding the date of new affiliations. As a rule, only those who joined up to May 31 can vote.

Last week, the denunciation was presented to the party’s national leadership by the directorates of Rio Grande do Sul, Bahia, Ceará and Minas Gerais – states that have already declared their support for Leite.

READ TOO: PSDB presidential candidates participate in the 1st debate of the party’s caucuses

According to a statement issued by the PSDB’s National Executive, “the Commission understood that all 92 names are not eligible to participate in the Electoral College of Preliminaries and must be automatically excluded from the list of voters, both to vote in the TRE-DF ballot boxes, and in the app”.

Also according to the PSDB note, “44 members of these members sent clarifications to the National Directory presenting declarations and membership forms that do not lend themselves to regular proof of membership until 05/31/2021, as it is known as unilateral proof” . “The other 48 affiliates, even formally summoned to prove their affiliation, did not do so, which demonstrates lack of interest in proving the dates of their affiliations”, the note also says.

The note is signed by senator José Aníbal, coordinator of the PSDB’s Previous Commission.

The Commission’s decision, taken on Monday (1), comes a week after supporters of the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, Doria’s main rival in the preliminaries, filed a complaint against the voters supporting Doria in the state of São Paulo.

In the assessment of the president of the PSDB State Directory in São Paulo, Marco Vinholi, the Commission’s decision “is not a defeat for Doria”. He said that if the right to participate in the caucuses is questioned by the Commission, every voter can petition the President of the Party.

According to Vinholi, the decision would not only apply to 92 mayors and vice presidents from São Paulo, but to “hundreds of voters” from São Paulo and other states as well, who will not be able to participate in the caucuses.