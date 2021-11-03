PSDB excludes votes from 92 mayors and vice-presidents of São Paulo from the 2022 elections

The PSDB excluded, on Tuesday (2), the vote of 92 mayors and vice mayors of São Paulo in the preliminary elections for 2022, in which João Doria, governor of São Paulo, Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul, and Arthur Virgilio Neto, former mayor of Manaus, compete to be the party’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic.

The state directorates of Rio Grande do Sul, Minas Gerais, Ceará and Bahia filed an appeal with the PSDB’s National Executive Commission requesting the removal of the politicians because they were enrolled by the São Paulo directorate in the Electoral Justice system in August and September, but with the membership date prior to May 31, 2021, the deadline to be able to vote in the previews.

According to Senator José Aníbal, coordinator of the PSDB’s Previous Commission, only 44 of the 92 involved sent clarifications, presenting declarations and membership forms. However, they do not serve to prove that they were affiliated by the deadline. Thus, all were excluded from the list of voters, either to vote in the ballot boxes of the Regional Electoral Court of the Federal District (TRE-DF) or by the application “Prévias PSDB”.

If the mayor or deputy mayor feels harmed, he can contest the decision and request his inclusion in the voters’ list directly to the president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, within 72 hours. The request, in turn, “must be accompanied by strong evidence, and, as already stated, the mere presentation of a party file is not accepted”.

The president of the São Paulo directory, Marco Vinholi, secretary for Regional Development of the Doria government, said in a note sent to CNN, that “the discussion in question has nothing to do with fraud or irregularity, but with the permission to participate in the party’s electoral process with affiliates from all over Brazil who made up the TSE list after May 31.”