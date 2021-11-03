PSL wing says he is interested in coordinating Moro’s campaign as a third way

The departure of José Luiz Datena from the PSL, announced by the presenter on Tuesday (2), brought some relief to a wing of the party, which now shows interest in coordinating the campaign of former judge Sergio Moro as a third-way candidate in the presidential election. The information is from the reporter at CNN Barbara Baião.

According to information from the reporter at CNN Bárbara Baião, Datena’s condition to join the PSL would be, precisely, to head a national candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic. With the departure of the presenter, the party is freer to embrace other projects.

This Wednesday (3), the vice president of the PSL, deputy Junior Bozzella (SP), will meet in Brasilia with former judge Sergio Moro, who will announce his affiliation to Podemos on November 10th and has openly indicated very willing to run for president of the Republic as a third way option against president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

At the meeting, Bozzella will make himself available to coordinate Moro’s campaign in the elections to, who knows, gain priority to nominate a candidate for the vice-presidency for the ticket.

The PSL joined the DEM to create a new party, União Brasil. As the anchor of the CNN Daniela Lima, the movement of PSL leaders around Moro could lead to a slate of former ministers from Bolsonaro, as the DEM considers the name of former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta in the electoral race.

(Published by Daniel Fernandes)