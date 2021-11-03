PT accuses Record of libel for stories that associate acronym to drug trafficking

The party also charges an indemnity for moral damages of R$ 100,000 I .Photo: Antonio Chahestian I Record TV

The Workers’ Party (PT) filed a lawsuit in the Federal District Court against Rede Record for the crime of libel and defamation, based on five reports that associated the acronym to drug trafficking.

The legend’s lawyers classify the author of the stories, the Spanish Cristina Segui, as a “pseudojournalist”, and that the material shown in the first 22 days of the month of October does not contain any proof of the accusation.

In addition to requesting a ban on broadcasting the articles, the PT also charges an indemnity for moral damages of R$ 100,000.

Cristina Segui is known in Europe for “spreading fake news” and allied with the network to “build, as if it were a fictional script for a soap opera”, a lying story. The information is from UOL.

“Each article on the subject brings more slanderous and defamatory information, in order to arouse citizens’ curiosity about what would be the facts revealed in the next chapter”, says the lawsuit.

According to the PT, this attitude of the station represents a clear “hate speech when imputing the crime of drug trafficking and the receipt of illegal foreign money, as well as subordination to a foreign government”.



