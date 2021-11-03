Python is found on sofa and web advises: ‘Sell the house’ – News

The snake above was found in the pool of a residence in Gold Coast, Australia, full of ticks.
The record was shared on Facebook by the pair of snake catchers Tony and Brooke Harrison, who rescued the python from the hopeless situation.
In a video, Tony explained to the pool owner that the snake was there in an attempt to drown the parasites
According to him, reptiles have great resistance against ticks
However, this was the worst case the Seeker had ever seen: ‘One or two is fine, but it would kill him’
The snake was rescued by specialists and taken to the veterinarian for the parasites to be removed
In another recording posted on Facebook, Tony promoted a competition among followers. The idea was to see who would guess the amount of ticks that were on the python
‘Half done’, wrote in a comment with the photo above
In the last update on the subject, he says that the visible ticks have been removed. But there were still the ‘youngest and smallest’ ones, who would be treated with medication
In total, the poor snake was being sucked in by 511 ticks. The follower who came closest to the count had bet on 513
In Indonesia, a woman was swallowed by a 7 meter long python. Check it out below!
A woman was swallowed by a giant snake in a village on the island of Muna, Indonesia. The 7-meter python was killed by villagers near the vegetable garden where the victim had disappeared. ATTENTION: STRONG PICTURES TO FOLLOW!
According to the Indonesian website Coconuts Jakarta, the woman was 54-year-old Wa Tiba
She had been missing since last Thursday (14), when she was working in a vegetable garden in the village
About 100 residents started the search after Wa Tiba did not return from the site.
Neighbors found the giant python about 30 meters from the woman’s machete and shoes.
‘The villagers suspected that the snake had swallowed the victim, so they killed him and carried him out of the garden,’ explained Hamka, the local police chief
‘The snake’s belly was cut and the victim’s body was found inside’
Hamka believes the animal strangled the victim and swallowed him from the head
The vegetable garden where the incident occurred is located at the foot of rocky cliffs, a place known for housing this type of snake.
The giant python lives in tropical forests and is very common in Indonesia and the Philippines.
Despite the tragedy involving Wa Tiba, the species usually feeds on small animals and rarely attacks humans.
‘Everyone cried and were in shock,’ a resident reported, according to Fox News
‘That poor woman. It looked like a horror movie. People are terrified, afraid to leave’, he added
Wa Tiba’s body was removed intact from inside the reptile, covered in all the clothing the victim wore before the attack.
