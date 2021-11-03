Python is found on sofa and web advises: ‘Sell the house’ – News

by

  • The snake above was found in the pool of a residence in Gold Coast, Australia, full of ticks.

    Assembly/R7

  • The record was shared on Facebook by the pair of snake catchers Tony and Brooke Harrison, who rescued the python from the hopeless situation.

    Play/Facebook/Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

  • In a video, Tony explained to the pool owner that the snake was there in an attempt to drown the parasites

    Play/Facebook/Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

  • According to him, reptiles have great resistance against ticks

    Read more! Man finds dozens of cockroaches living on telephone

    Play/Facebook/Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

  • However, this was the worst case the Seeker had ever seen: ‘One or two is fine, but it would kill him’

    See also: Public school principal simulates funeral to motivate teachers

    Play/Facebook/Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

  • The snake was rescued by specialists and taken to the veterinarian for the parasites to be removed

    Play/Facebook/Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

  • In another recording posted on Facebook, Tony promoted a competition among followers. The idea was to see who would guess the amount of ticks that were on the python

    Worth the click: Man is detained at customs with four cats in his pants

    Play/Facebook/Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

  • ‘Half done’, wrote in a comment with the photo above

    Play/Facebook/Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

  • In the last update on the subject, he says that the visible ticks have been removed. But there were still the ‘youngest and smallest’ ones, who would be treated with medication

    Read more! Man is wanted by the police after licking the bell for 3 hours

    Play/Facebook/Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

  • In total, the poor snake was being sucked in by 511 ticks. The follower who came closest to the count had bet on 513

    In Indonesia, a woman was swallowed by a 7 meter long python. Check it out below!

    Play/Facebook/Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

  • A woman was swallowed by a giant snake in a village on the island of Muna, Indonesia. The 7-meter python was killed by villagers near the vegetable garden where the victim had disappeared. ATTENTION: STRONG PICTURES TO FOLLOW!

    See also: Deserter found living for 27 years in coldest region in the world

    Reproduction/Getty Images/David Rogers

  • According to the Indonesian website Coconuts Jakarta, the woman was 54-year-old Wa Tiba

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • She had been missing since last Thursday (14), when she was working in a vegetable garden in the village

    Worth the click: Drunk wanders home and sleeps in the dog’s bed (with the dog)

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • About 100 residents started the search after Wa Tiba did not return from the site.

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • Neighbors found the giant python about 30 meters from the woman’s machete and shoes.

    Read more! Wife finds out that ex-husband was spying on her through hole in attic

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • ‘The villagers suspected that the snake had swallowed the victim, so they killed him and carried him out of the garden,’ explained Hamka, the local police chief

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • ‘The snake’s belly was cut and the victim’s body was found inside’

    See also: Hit the chips! Robot ‘dies’ after being run over by autonomous car

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • Hamka believes the animal strangled the victim and swallowed him from the head

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • The vegetable garden where the incident occurred is located at the foot of rocky cliffs, a place known for housing this type of snake.

    Worth the click: Teacher spreads feces in park and spoils principal’s daughter party

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • The giant python lives in tropical forests and is very common in Indonesia and the Philippines.

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • Despite the tragedy involving Wa Tiba, the species usually feeds on small animals and rarely attacks humans.

    Read more! Woman defeats dog after attack and ends up bitten by the animal’s owner

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • ‘Everyone cried and were in shock,’ a resident reported, according to Fox News

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • ‘That poor woman. It looked like a horror movie. People are terrified, afraid to leave’, he added

    See also: Man arrested while trying to rob a convenience store with banana

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • Wa Tiba’s body was removed intact from inside the reptile, covered in all the clothing the victim wore before the attack.

    Do not go away! Cyclops: One-eyed Mutant Cow Becomes Celebrity in India

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com