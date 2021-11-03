QAnon conspiracy movement followers gather in Dallas awaiting the reappearance of John Kennedy Jr, who died in 1999 | World

Hundreds of people took to the streets this Tuesday (2) in Dallas, a city in the state of Texas, in the United States, to wait for the reappearance of John Kennedy Jr. They are part of the QAnon conspiracy movement. The information is from the American magazine Newsweek.

According to local media, members of the group believe that John Kennedy Jr will appear at midnight at the site where his father was assassinated in 1963. However, Kennedy Jr died in a plane crash in 1999. He was the son of the former. US President John F. Kennedy (1961–63).

QAnon members believe that when John Kennedy Jr reappears, he will announce Donald Trump as president of the United States. At the venue, some QAnon supporters wear shirts with the phrase “Trump: JFK Jr. 2024”. The spot where they wait for the reappearance is the famous JFK assassination.

Part of the conspiracy movement believes that John Kennedy Jr did not die and was in hiding for two decades before returning to the beginning of a period of US prosperity.

QAnon is involved in several conspiracy theories – including that Trump will punish a global network of pedophiles involved in child sex trafficking.