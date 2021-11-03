Quina has a new award rule as of this Wednesday (3)

Caixa announced that the Quina lottery will have a new prize distribution rule, starting with the contest on Wednesday (3). The reserve of part of the proceeds goes to the final 5 contests, which will allow the availability of bigger prizes more frequently.

The percentage for the main prize will be maintained at 35%, with the exception of the final 5 contests, which, in addition to this percentage, will also receive 15% of the proceeds from each of the previous contests (finals from 0 to 4 and from 6 to 9 ). However, for winning bets with 4, 3 or 2 numbers, there is a reduction.

This Tuesday (2), the All Souls’ holiday, Quina’s draw does not take place. On Monday (1), Caixa also did not hold the lottery contest. On Wednesday, the draw is resumed with contest 5,696. Same day that Mega-Sena raffles R$ 65 million.

According to Caixa, the prize reserve for some regular contests began to be used by Mega-Sena in 1996, created to replace Sena. At Mega there is a reserve of 22% of the percentage destined to the prize for contests with final 0 and 5. The rule is also adopted at Lotofácil (contests with final 0); Timemania (0 and 5) and Lotteca (0 and 5).

Quina replaced the old Lotto in 1994 and is currently the third most popular of the Caixa Lotteries, trailing only Mega-Sena and Lotofácil in terms of number of bets.

With daily draws from Monday to Saturday, the lottery draws five tens among numbers from 1 to 80. The five tens simple bet costs R$ 2 and the winners of 5, 4, 3 or 2 numbers win prizes.

Quina’s biggest prizes are the special Quina de São João contest. This year, eight winning bets divided the R$ 204.8 million prize.

Winners should be aware of dates. Prizes expire after 90 days from the date of the draw. After this period, the amount is transferred to the FIES (Higher Education Financing Fund).