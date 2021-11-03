Quina has a new awarding rule and promises higher values ​​for the winners – Country

the bettors of lotteries Box should be aware of the awarding of the quinine. Since Monday (1st), Quina won a new rule of prize distribution, with part of the collection reserved for the final 5 contests. The change allows the modality to start offering bigger prizes more frequently.

The first contest of November will be raffled this Wednesday (3), contest 5696.

By the new apportionment distribution, the percentage for the main prize will be maintained (35%), with the exception of the final 5 contests, which, in addition to this percentage, will also receive 15% of the collection of each of the previous contests (finals of 0 to 4 and from 6 to 9).

See changes:

Subtitle:

Percentage of awards Photograph:

Disclosure/Cash

Millionaire Awards

The prize pool for some regular contests began to be used by Mega-Sena in 1996, when it was created to replace Sena. The new modality soon became popular due to the millionaire prizes.

At Mega-Sena, there is a reserve of 22% of the percentage destined for the awards for competitions with final 0 and 5. The rule is also adopted in other modalities: Lotofácil (contests with final 0); Timemania (0 and 5) and Lotteca (0 and 5).

Quina’s History

Quina is the oldest form of Lotteries Lottery Box of numerical predictions (in which the player chooses each number of his ticket). On March 13, 1994, the modality replaced the old Lotto and is currently the third most popular of the Caixa Lotteries, only behind Mega-Sena and Lotofácil in terms of number of bets.

With daily draws from Monday to Saturday, Quina draws five tens between numbers from 1 to 80. The single bet of five tens costs R$ 2. The winners of 5, 4, 3 or 2 numbers win prizes.

Quina’s biggest prize distributions are from the eight editions of the Quina de São João special contest. The biggest was registered this year, in which eight winning bets divided the prize of R$ 204.8 million. In regular contests, the biggest prize was R$34.6 million, in July of last year.