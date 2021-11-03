R$1 billion revolution in Conte gains four more names; see who they are

Antonio Conte had already indicated four reinforcements for Tottenham initially. Now, according to Calciomercatto, another four names have appeared on the Italian’s list

Announced as Tottenham’s new coach last Tuesday (2), Antonio Conte will have a clear mission in London: to put the team back in the fight for titles in England. For this, the Italian must count on an important financial contribution to reinforce the cast soon.

At first, four names had been speculated and placed by the Italian press as Conte’s targets for the Spurs. Are they: Dusan Vlahovic, gives Fiorentina, Frank Kessie, who will be able to sign a pre-contract in January and has a real chance of leaving the Milan, the defender Stefan de Vrij, gives Inter Milan, and the midfielder Manuel Lazzari, gives lazio.

Now, according to the Calciomercate, the list doubled in size, gaining four new pieces. They are: the defenders Mattijs of Ligt, gives youth, and Alessio Romagnoli, of Milan, the midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, gives Inter Milan, and the attacker Federico Chiesa, from Juventus.

On the other hand, the Gazetta dello Sport he also points out four players who do not like the Italian. Among them would be Lucas Moura. Even as the first-team player under Nuno Espirito Santo, the Brazilian would have a different style of play from that imagined by the coach for the future.

According to the vehicle, three other names would be at the top of Conte’s list of possible tradables: Steven Bergwijn, Giovani Lo Celso and his alli.

The Italian’s mission is to lead Tottenham’s return to the top positions in England. The team now occupies the 9th place in the standings of the Premier League, with 15 points after 10 rounds.

The new commander's first challenge should happen this Thursday (04), when the Spurs take the Vitesse (HOL), for the UEFA Conference League.




