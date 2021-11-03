Ranking: Glover Teixeira appears as UFC light heavyweight champion and #12 at heavyweight | combat

This week’s UFC ranking update brought Glover Teixeira as the organization’s new light heavyweight champion (under 93kg). As a bonus, he still secured himself in the weight-for-weight ranking, where he now ranks 12th among all fighters in the organization. Glover submitted Jan Blachowicz in the second round at UFC 267 last Saturday in Abu Dhabi to become the new titleholder.

Also on the men’s weight-for-weight list, the lightweight champion (up to 70kg) Charles do Bronx moved up three places and is now seventh on the list. Other changes happened: Jon Jones fell two steps and is now number 6. Who fell was the Polish Jan Blachowicz, who with the loss of the title moved from seventh to 14th place. Former lightweight champion Justin Gaethje left the list in which he occupied 14th place.

UFC weight-for-weight ranking Placing Fighter Category 1. Kamaru Usman welterweight champion two. Alexander Volkanovsky featherweight champion 3. Israel Adesanya middleweight champion 4. Francis Ngannou heavyweight champion 5. Dustin Poirier Former interim lightweight champion 6. Jon Jones Former light heavyweight champion 7. Charles of the Bronx lightweight champion 7. Max Holloway Former featherweight champion 9. Mioicic Stipe Former heavyweight champion 10. Brandon Moreno flyweight champion 11. Petr Yan Interim bantamweight champion 12. Glover Teixeira light heavyweight champion 13. Robert Whittaker Former middleweight champion 14. Jan Blanchowicz Former light heavyweight champion 15. Cyryl Gane Interim heavyweight champion

UFC light heavyweight ranking Placing Fighter CHAMPION GLOVER TEIXEIRA 1. Jan Blanchowicz two. Jiri Prochazka 3. Aleksandar Rakic 4. Anthony Smith 5. Thiago Marreta 6. Magomed Ankalaev 7. Dominick Reyes 8. Volkan Oezdemir 9. Nikita Krylov 10. johnny walker 11. Paul Craig 12. Ryan Spann 13. Jimmy Crute 14. jamahal hill 15. Ion cutlery

In the welterweight ranking (up to 77kg), Khamzat Chimaev returned to the list in tenth place after submitting Li Jingliang in the first round, at UFC 267. Absent from the UFC for over a year due to health problems, the Russian based in Sweden was removed from the list in the meantime and is now back. His entry took Daniel Rodriguez off the list. Chimaev’s rise also pushed down Geoff Neal (#11), Li Jingliang (#12), Santiago Ponzinibbio (#13) and Sean Brady (#14).

UFC welterweight ranking Placing Fighter CHAMPION KAMARU USMAN 1. Colby Covington two. Gilbert Durinho 3. Leon Edwards 4. Vincent Luque 5. Stephen Thompson 6. Michael Chiesa 7. Jorge Masvidal 8. Neil Magny 9. Belal Muhammad 10. Khamzat Chimaev 11. Geoff Neal 12. Li Jingliang 13. Santiago Ponzinibbio 14. sean brady 15. Muslim Salikhov

At lightweight, Islam Makhachev climbed one step and is now fourth in the 70kg division. The Russian, big bet of Khabib Nurmagomedov to inherit his legacy, defeated Dan Hooker by submission in the first round at UFC 267. Makhachev passed Michael Chandler on the list, now placed fifth. Hooker’s defeat moved the New Zealander to eighth, making Brazilian Rafael dos Anjos – who would face Makhachev but was injured – move up to sixth.

UFC Lightweight Ranking Placing Fighter CHAMPION CHARLES DO BRONX 1. Dustin Poirier two. Justin Gaethje 3. Beneil Darius 4. Islam Makhachev 5. Michael Chandler 6. Rafael dos Anjos 7. Tony Ferguson 8. Dan Hooker 9. Conor McGregor 10. Gregor Gillespie 11. Diego Ferreira 12. Brad Riddell 13. Arman Tsarukyan 14. Rafael Fiziev 15. Thiago Moses