Ranking: Glover Teixeira appears as UFC light heavyweight champion and #12 at heavyweight | combat

by

This week’s UFC ranking update brought Glover Teixeira as the organization’s new light heavyweight champion (under 93kg). As a bonus, he still secured himself in the weight-for-weight ranking, where he now ranks 12th among all fighters in the organization. Glover submitted Jan Blachowicz in the second round at UFC 267 last Saturday in Abu Dhabi to become the new titleholder.

Glover Teixeira is the new UFC light heavyweight champion — Photo: Getty Images

Also on the men’s weight-for-weight list, the lightweight champion (up to 70kg) Charles do Bronx moved up three places and is now seventh on the list. Other changes happened: Jon Jones fell two steps and is now number 6. Who fell was the Polish Jan Blachowicz, who with the loss of the title moved from seventh to 14th place. Former lightweight champion Justin Gaethje left the list in which he occupied 14th place.

UFC weight-for-weight ranking

PlacingFighterCategory
1.Kamaru Usmanwelterweight champion
two.Alexander Volkanovskyfeatherweight champion
3.Israel Adesanyamiddleweight champion
4.Francis Ngannouheavyweight champion
5.Dustin PoirierFormer interim lightweight champion
6.Jon JonesFormer light heavyweight champion
7.Charles of the Bronxlightweight champion
7.Max HollowayFormer featherweight champion
9.Mioicic StipeFormer heavyweight champion
10.Brandon Morenoflyweight champion
11.Petr YanInterim bantamweight champion
12.Glover Teixeiralight heavyweight champion
13.Robert WhittakerFormer middleweight champion
14.Jan BlanchowiczFormer light heavyweight champion
15.Cyryl GaneInterim heavyweight champion

UFC light heavyweight ranking

PlacingFighter
CHAMPIONGLOVER TEIXEIRA
1.Jan Blanchowicz
two.Jiri Prochazka
3.Aleksandar Rakic
4.Anthony Smith
5.Thiago Marreta
6.Magomed Ankalaev
7.Dominick Reyes
8.Volkan Oezdemir
9.Nikita Krylov
10.johnny walker
11.Paul Craig
12.Ryan Spann
13.Jimmy Crute
14.jamahal hill
15.Ion cutlery

In the welterweight ranking (up to 77kg), Khamzat Chimaev returned to the list in tenth place after submitting Li Jingliang in the first round, at UFC 267. Absent from the UFC for over a year due to health problems, the Russian based in Sweden was removed from the list in the meantime and is now back. His entry took Daniel Rodriguez off the list. Chimaev’s rise also pushed down Geoff Neal (#11), Li Jingliang (#12), Santiago Ponzinibbio (#13) and Sean Brady (#14).

UFC welterweight ranking

PlacingFighter
CHAMPIONKAMARU USMAN
1.Colby Covington
two.Gilbert Durinho
3.Leon Edwards
4.Vincent Luque
5.Stephen Thompson
6.Michael Chiesa
7.Jorge Masvidal
8.Neil Magny
9.Belal Muhammad
10.Khamzat Chimaev
11.Geoff Neal
12.Li Jingliang
13.Santiago Ponzinibbio
14.sean brady
15.Muslim Salikhov

At lightweight, Islam Makhachev climbed one step and is now fourth in the 70kg division. The Russian, big bet of Khabib Nurmagomedov to inherit his legacy, defeated Dan Hooker by submission in the first round at UFC 267. Makhachev passed Michael Chandler on the list, now placed fifth. Hooker’s defeat moved the New Zealander to eighth, making Brazilian Rafael dos Anjos – who would face Makhachev but was injured – move up to sixth.

UFC Lightweight Ranking

PlacingFighter
CHAMPIONCHARLES DO BRONX
1.Dustin Poirier
two.Justin Gaethje
3.Beneil Darius
4.Islam Makhachev
5.Michael Chandler
6.Rafael dos Anjos
7.Tony Ferguson
8.Dan Hooker
9.Conor McGregor
10.Gregor Gillespie
11.Diego Ferreira
12.Brad Riddell
13.Arman Tsarukyan
14.Rafael Fiziev
15.Thiago Moses

See all the Brazilian Squadron fights! It’s live only in Combat