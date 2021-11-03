Rayssa Corneting LeBron, Coach Doncic, CP3 Feat Marks NBA Round | nba

One of the highlights of Tuesday’s NBA round was not exactly on the court, but on the edge of it. Olympic runner-up and Brazilian skateboarding icon Rayssa Leal took some time out of her schedule to watch the Los Angeles Lakers-Houston Rockets match at Staples Center.

1 of 3 Rayssa Leal at Staples Center — Photo: Instagram Play Rayssa Leal at Staples Center — Photo: Instagram Play

In addition to watching the painful victory of the Lakers (119 to 117), she also took the opportunity to take a break from the “bald head” of LeBron James.

Rayssa Leal watches the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets

2 of 3 Rayssa plays with LeBron’s baldness — Photo: Instagram Reproduction Rayssa plays with LeBron’s baldness — Photo: Instagram Reproduction

You can’t tell if it was a good night to play with the superstar, because he was angry…

But in the end, it turned out the skater got lucky and had a lot of fun seeing LeBron, AD, Russell Westbrook and company…

3 of 3 Rayssa at Staples Center — Photo: Instagram Play Rayssa at Staples Center — Photo: Instagram Play

Check out the best moments of the Lakers triumph:

Houston Rockets Best Moments 117 x 119 Los Angeles Lakers by NBA

See more about Tuesday’s NBA round:

Coach Doncic (Dallas Mavericks 110 x 125 Miami Heat)

Luka tried everything to prevent the Mavs’ defeat to the rocked Heat. He even attacked as a technician in a timeout…

However, the Florida team resisted everything that the Slovene proposed and took the victory. Check out the best moments of the match:

Dallas Mavericks highlights 110 x 125 Miami Heat by NBA

Giannis in the Force (Detroit Pistons 89 x 117 Milwaukee Bucks)

The Bucks have had problems this season, but Antetokounmpo remains a force. This test was nailed with the left hand, with the usual agility.

Easy triumph for the current champions over the Pistons. See the best that happened:

Detroit Pistons 89 x 117 Milwaukee Bucks Best Moments by NBA

CP3 #3 at all times (New Orleans Pelicans 100 x 112 Phoenix Suns)

Chris Paul is now the third most assisted in NBA history, behind only John Stockton and Jason Kidd.

And not just any night to hit the mark. In the victory over the Pelicans, he had just 18 assists.

Paul has 10,336 decisive passes, still far from Kidd (12,091) and Stockton (15,806). But does anyone doubt him? Check out the best moments of the Suns victory:

New Orleans Pelicans Best Moments 100 x 112 Phoenix Suns by NBA

Another Utah triumph (Utah Jazz 119 x 113 Sacramento Kings)

To close yesterday’s round, Donovan Mitchell and company performed for Jazz. Check out the best bids:

Highlights: Utah Jazz 119 x 113 Sacramento Kings by NBA

See the top ten plays from the NBA Tuesday round: