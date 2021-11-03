Real star agent pins Haaland in new club in 2022 and ‘delivers’ scary value to take out Dortmund star

Volker Struth, manager of Toni Kroos, stated that the value to remove Haaland from Borussia Dortmund should be 300 million euros, about R$1.9 billion

Erling Haaland seems to have contacted days in the Borussia Dortmund. For people connected to the transfer market, the chance for the Norwegian to remain even in the Bundesliga for next season is practically impossible.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In diary interview Bild, from Germany, Volker Struth, agent of ace Toni Kroos, from Real Madrid, revealed important information about the situation of Haaland and the probable exit of the revelation for bigger clubs of the Old Continent.

“Haaland has a termination clause. The entire package with a five-year salary and commission for the agent will probably be in the range of 250 to 300 million euros (almost R$1.9 billion),” said the businessman, who also stated to Bild that Haaland must have a new destination in 2022.

The center forward has a link until 2024 with Borussia Dortmund and, in addition to Real Madrid and the Paris Saint-Germain, a possible destination pointed to Haaland was Bayern Munich. But for Struth, even if the Bavarian team could afford to hire him, they wouldn’t take him out of Dortmund.

“How were they going to pay a salary of 50 million euros (£328 million)? Hell would break out if a player in Germany won 50 million. Haaland won’t decide his future based on money. Ten percent more won’t convince. you to go somewhere else,” he finished.

Still injured after a thigh problem, Haaland had been having an absurd season in Germany. In just ten games, the Norwegian scored 13 goals, but has not been on the field since October 19, in the rout of Ajax by 4 to 0, in UEFA Champions League.