real-time game by Series B

Brusque x Nautical

Brusque x Nautical

Brusque: Ruan Carneiro; Toty, Luizão, Éverton Alemão, Airton; Zé Mateus, Rodolfo Potiguar, Fillipe Soutto; Jhon Cley, Maurício Garcez; Edu.

Technician: Waguinho Dias

Nautical: Anderson; Thássio, Camutanga, Rafael Ribeiro, Júnior Tavares; Rhaldney, Matheus Jesus; Jailson, Jean Carlos, Vinicius; Caio Dantas.

Technician: Hélio dos Anjos

Wait a few seconds for the panel below to load.

If you have problems loading, click here.

The page automatically refreshes. If you feel the need, update manually.

↓

↑

Brusque Reserves: Zé Carlos, Ianson, Sandro, Marcelo, Edílson, Evandro, Hugo, Nonato, Foguinho, Bruno Alves, Diego Mathias and Thiago Alagoano.

Nautical Reservations: Renan, Yago, Trindade, Djavan, Marciel, Giovanny, Matheus Carvalho, Jacob Murillo, Alvaro and Paiva.

Brusque x Nautical

Brazilian Championship – Series B

33rd round

Augusto Bauer Stadium

Arbitration trio (MG): Felipe Fernandes de Lima, assisted by Ricardo Junio ​​de Souza and Fernanda Nândrea Gomes Antunes (FIFA).

Video referee: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (FIFA)

Receive news straight on cell phone entering the groups of The Municipality. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube