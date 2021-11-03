real-time game by Series B

Brusque x Nautical
Brusque: Ruan Carneiro; Toty, Luizão, Éverton Alemão, Airton; Zé Mateus, Rodolfo Potiguar, Fillipe Soutto; Jhon Cley, Maurício Garcez; Edu.
Technician: Waguinho Dias
Nautical: Anderson; Thássio, Camutanga, Rafael Ribeiro, Júnior Tavares; Rhaldney, Matheus Jesus; Jailson, Jean Carlos, Vinicius; Caio Dantas.
Technician: Hélio dos Anjos
Brusque Reserves: Zé Carlos, Ianson, Sandro, Marcelo, Edílson, Evandro, Hugo, Nonato, Foguinho, Bruno Alves, Diego Mathias and Thiago Alagoano.
Nautical Reservations: Renan, Yago, Trindade, Djavan, Marciel, Giovanny, Matheus Carvalho, Jacob Murillo, Alvaro and Paiva.
Brazilian Championship – Series B
33rd round
Augusto Bauer Stadium
Arbitration trio (MG): Felipe Fernandes de Lima, assisted by Ricardo Junio de Souza and Fernanda Nândrea Gomes Antunes (FIFA).
Video referee: Igor Junio Benevenuto de Oliveira (FIFA)
