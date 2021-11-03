Red sign! Rivals score, and only two points separate Cruzeiro from Z-4 from Serie B | cruise

The sequence of the 33rd round of Serie B increased the concern of the Cruzeiro fans. The results of this Tuesday left the team from Minas Gerais with just two points of advantage for the relegation zone to the Third Division of national football.

Cruzeiro opened the round with a draw at home against Vila Nova. The stumbling block at Independência allowed the main competitors to get dangerously close in the table. The victories of Londrina and Brusque, this Tuesday, brought the fight to the bottom of the championship standings.

This Tuesday, Londrina beat Remo, in Belém, Pará. Playing at home, Brusque, in an exciting match, defeated Náutico, by 4-3. After the draw with Vila, the team from Luxemburgo got 40 points , in 14th place, against 38 points.

In the sequence appear: Ponte Preta, in 15th place with 39, Brusque, in 16th with 38, and Londrina, first team of the Z-4, in 17th place, also with 38 points.

Coincidentally, Londrina (away) and Brusque (home) are Cruzeiro’s opponents in the next matches for the championship. This Friday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), away from home, Cruzeiro will face the Paraná team, in a direct confrontation, so as not to run the risk of returning to the sticking zone.

In case of defeat by Londrina, the team from Minas Gerais will depend on the results of Ponte Preta and Brusque not to finish the 34th round among the last four placed in the championship (click here and access the ge.globo simulator and project the results of the straight line end of Series B).

The final stretch of Series B 2021 for Cruzeiro