Referee reports in summary “breast”, offenses and shin guard thrown by Bruno Silva | Hawaii

– I expelled from the playing field, at the 28th minute of the match, mr. Bruno Cesar Silva, No. 8 of Avaí, for giving me a kick and telling me the following words in an aggressive and offensive way after calling a foul against his team: “Now you call this foul fuck, for us you don’t mark, damn”. I inform you that I was offended by the attitude and the words. I also inform that on the way out of the field, when the athlete was going to the locker room, he threw his shin guard towards the opposing fans, hitting the stadium protection railing.