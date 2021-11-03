Referee reports in summary “breast”, offenses and shin guard thrown by Bruno Silva | Hawaii

Diego Pombo Lopes justified in the summary released by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) the expulsion of defensive midfielder Bruno Silva, from Avaí, during the match against Brasil de Pelotas, this Tuesday afternoon, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Series B (check the video above).
According to the document, the shirt 8 of Leão da Ilha breastfed the referee and issued offenses for marking a foul in favor of the Rio Grande do Sul team. of the Xavante.
– I expelled from the playing field, at the 28th minute of the match, mr. Bruno Cesar Silva, No. 8 of Avaí, for giving me a kick and telling me the following words in an aggressive and offensive way after calling a foul against his team: “Now you call this foul fuck, for us you don’t mark, damn”. I inform you that I was offended by the attitude and the words. I also inform that on the way out of the field, when the athlete was going to the locker room, he threw his shin guard towards the opposing fans, hitting the stadium protection railing.
Despite the expulsion of Bruno Silva, the team commanded by Claudinei Oliveira did not lose heart and won the triumph. Copete, 22 minutes into the final stage, shook the net.
With 56 points added and in third place in the table, Avaí enters the field again on Friday, at 19:00 (GMT), against Vitória. The match will be at Ressacada, in Florianópolis.