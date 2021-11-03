Referee reports threat from ex-Grêmio and Flamengo in summary: ‘You have to kick yourselves in the head’

Referee Francisco Soares Dias stated that he was threatened by Anderson Pico, who has already defended Flamengo and Grêmio, and who is currently playing for Cruzeiro-RS, during the rout suffered by his team against Lajeadense, 4-0, by the A2 series Gauchão .

In summary, the referee wrote that the player said that the referees would have to ‘have their heads kicked,’ referring to a case that happened recently in the same championship in a game between São Paulo-RS and Guarani-RS.

– After presenting the red card, Anderson da Silveira Ribeiro (Anderson Pico) uttered the following words: ‘I’m going to break your face, you son of a bitch…, you have to kick your own head – reported the referee, on the docket.

– I had to go running backwards to protect myself from possible aggressions promised by Anderson Silveira Ribeiro, who was only restrained by the military police who entered the field for my protection and that of the entire arbitration team – says another excerpt of the summary , who also points out that the referee suffered a stomp on his foot during the confusion.

The confusion happened when the game was 4-0 for Lajeadense against Cruzeiro-RS. Anderson Pico was sent off after punching an opponent in the face during a general confusion.

In the case that occurred in October, the referee Rodrigo Crivellaro was pushed and had his head kicked by player William Ribeiro, who left the stadium in prison and was suspended from football for two years, as generated protest from the attacked referee, who had to take time off work because of an injury.