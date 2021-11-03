Remo loses to Londrina-PR and is three points behind Z-4 | Sport Para | Online Diary

In a competition like the Campeonato Brasileiro, losing points at home can be a difficult divide, especially for Remo, who are close to the dreaded relegation zone.

Facing the crowded Baenão, Leão disappoints the crowd and loses to Londrina-PR by 1-0, this Tuesday (2) and sees the sticking zone closer.

SEE HOW THE GAME WAS

And the goalkeepers had time to work right at the beginning of the game: first it was Thiago Coelho who defended Londrina-PR’s submission and soon after, César avoided Matheus Oliveira’s goal.

At 25 minutes, Luiz Henrique headed and Thiago Coelho defends the dangerous ball from above and four minutes later, when Remo fans complained about wrong passes, defender Romércio gave the ball as a gift to Zeca who scored. Londrina-PR 1 to 0.

With the opponent’s cai-cai, Remo showed nervousness on the field, but had chances to tie: the best one was with Matheus Oliveira, who isolated in Cesar’s face and at the end of the first half, the support turned into boos from the fans.

In the final stage, Remo showed a business card wanting to satisfy the crowd: first with Romércio, who scared César from above, and soon after with Lucas Tocantins, who shot to defend goalkeeper César.

On the other hand, Thiago Coelho had to work to avoid the former law: Salatiel, who last year was from Remo, invaded the area and faced the remista goalkeeper, who avoided the second goal by Tubarão.

Then, the mistakes followed and the fans got impatient with the Remo team that ended up being defeated for the second consecutive time at home and see the relegation zone getting closer. Only three points separate the Lion from the Z4

In the next round, Remo will go to the Northeast to face CSA-AL, on Friday (5), while Londrina-PR will host Cruzeiro-MG, at home.

DATASHEET

OAR: Thiago Coelho; Thiago Ennes, Romércio, Rafael Jansen and Raimar; Lucas Siqueira (Ronald), Arthur (Jefferson) and Felipe Gedoz (Neto Pessoa); Marcos Junior (Neto Moura), Lucas Tocantins (Victor Andrade) and Matheus Oliveira

Technician: Netão

LONDRINA-PR: Caesar; Elácio Córdoba (Vitor Daniel), Augusto, Marcondes and Eltinho; Jhonny Lucas, João Paulo, Marcelo Freitas (Jean Henrique) and Roberto (Matheus Bianchi); Luiz Henrique (Mossoró) and Zeca (Salatiel)

Technician: Marcinho Fernandes

REFEREE: Bruno Arleu de Araújo

ASSISTANTS: Rodrigo Figueiredo de Araújo and Thiago Rosa de Oliveira

SETTING: Baenão Stadium; Bethlehem (PA)