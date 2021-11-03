Research shows that home office left employees stressed; doctor explains

In this Wednesday’s (3) edition of the Medical Correspondent panel of Novo Dia, neurosurgeon Fernando Gomes spoke about the stress caused by working at home during the pandemic.

A survey conducted by LinkedIn, a social network of professional profiles, showed that more than 60% of people are more anxious or more stressed about work since the home office became routine.

This survey also showed that more than 70% of professionals starting their careers feel that the pandemic has hindered learning on the job.

The doctor pointed out that, in the brain, stress is manifested in an area called the amygdala. “It is part of the limbic system, the emotional part of the brain that is working at full speed during this period of adaptation [ao home office], until recognizing whether this situation is good or bad, and has physical repercussions”, said Gomes.

Activation of the amygdala, explained the expert, releases more adrenaline and cortisol in our brain. “With that, there is the clinical manifestation of stress: the person eats in a disorganized way, sleeps worse, is angrier, more sleepy and does not see meaning in life”, said Fernando Gomes.

(Posted by: André Rigue)