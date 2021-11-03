Reservoirs receive more rain than expected in October, says ONS | Economy

Joel Silva/Fotoarena/4-6-2021 / Agência O Globo Reservoirs in the Southeast and Midwest had a level higher than expected in October, according to the ONS

In the most serious water crisis in the last 91 years, hydroelectric reservoirs in the Southeast and Center-West regions, which account for more than half of the country’s energy generation potential, received more rain than expected in October.

According to the National Electric System Operator (ONS), the level of the reservoirs in these two regions reached 18.2%, higher than the 12.8% and 17.8% predicted previously. It was 1.5 percentage point higher than that obtained in September.

Experts had already expected an increase in the rainfall throughout the month of October. But it will still be necessary to wait for the volume of rain in November and December, months considered critical by these specialists.

Highlight for the Marimbondo Plant reservoir, which in September registered 8.07% and reached 14.79% in October. It is an increase of 83.27%. The Barra Grande Plant reservoir also showed improvement, going from 43.74% in September this year to 61.72% in October, growth of 41.11% in the last month.

According to the monthly schedule of the ONS, in November the recovery of the level of the reservoirs can continue. In the Southeast and Midwest, the perspective is that the volume of rain will be 106% of the historical average. Thus, the level of the reservoirs should close the month at 18.7% of capacity.

In the South, the level reached 52% at the end of October, an increase of 23.4 percentage points compared to the previous month. It was also higher than the ONS forecast, which predicted 49.8%. But for November, the projection is that inflows will remain below average, says the ONS.

The bulletin also points out that the southern reservoirs will reach the end of November reaching 45.6% of their capacity. North and Northeast had a setback in their plants in October, with the lowest volume of rain. For November, the prospect of less rain in the Northeast.