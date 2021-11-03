Restaurants ask iFood to pay damages for failure that changed their names to pro-Bolsonaro phrase – 11/03/2021 – Panel SA

Abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants) said on Wednesday (3) that it expects financial compensation for any losses suffered by establishments because of the failure in the iFood app that changed names of restaurants for pro-Bolsonaro phrases and political attacks this Tuesday (2).

“We received the news with great concern. In addition to the obvious financial losses, which we hope will be compensated by the application, and image losses for establishments, what draws attention is the fragility demonstrated. It’s just as well that the response was quick, identifying and solving the problem before the damage mounts,” Abrasel said.

The association representing restaurants also asks that security procedures be reviewed and strengthened not only in iFood, but in all delivery apps to protect the data of the establishments and their customers.

In a statement, iFood confirmed that it had identified on Tuesday night that some establishments registered on the platform had their names changed.

The iFood’s internal investigation pointed out that there was no cyberattack on the platform and that the incident was caused by an operator of a service provider who was allowed to adjust information from the restaurants.

with Mariana Grazini and Andressa Motter