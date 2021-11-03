Restaurants have names changed in iFood by messages supporting Bolsonaro and against vaccine | Technology

Restaurants registered in iFood had their names changed by messages in support of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and against the vaccine this Tuesday night (3).
In a statement, iFood said that the changes reached 6% of establishments registered on the platform and were made improperly by an employee of a service provider “who was allowed to adjust registration information of restaurants on the platform, and who did so in a way improper.”
The company also claims that the correct names “are being reinstated” and that there has been no leakage of customer or delivery data.
iFood also ensured that customers’ payment methods are secure. “They are not stored in the iFood databases, they are only recorded on the users’ own devices, and no credit card data has been compromised,” he added.
Restaurants have names changed in iFood by messages supporting Bolsonaro and against vaccine; company also claims that the correct names ‘are being restored’ — Photo: Reproduction