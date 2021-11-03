restaurants with changed in iFood

“Lula Ladrão”, “Vacina Mata” or “Bolsonaro 2022”: those who accessed the iFood application, this evening, found the names of restaurants and commercial establishments changed with offenses to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and to former councilor Marielle Franco (1979 -2018), as well as denial speeches against the vaccine. The episode brought the company’s name to one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.

In a note sent to UOL, iFood explains that 6% of registered establishments have undergone the change, but the network does not specify the source of the problem or deny that it was a hacker attack. In the statement, the company also says that “immediate measures to remedy the problem and protect the data of restaurants, consumers and delivery people.” (Read the note below)

In preliminary investigations, the company informs that there is no evidence of leakage of the personal data base registered on the platform, nor of credit card data. iFood, in a note sent to UOL

On social networks, prints with offenses —mainly against former president Lula—, as well as false lines like “Vacina Mata” were shared by users of the application. Internet users they also questioned whether pocketnarista hackers had invaded the app and posted memes with the image of Carlos Bolsonaro, son of the President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party).

At around 10 pm, the tab where you can search for restaurants in the iFood app was down.

Technical issue notice in iFood app Image: Reproduction

This is the second problem that affects the internet food delivery network platform only in recent days: on Saturday (30), for example, customers reported that the platform charged for food, did not confirm receipt of the order by the establishment, and they were also unable to cancel the product. About this problem, the network said that there was an instability in the platform. “Consumers and restaurants who had problems with the order will have the amount reimbursed,” said the company through a note.

This evening, November 2, iFood identified that some establishments registered on the platform had their names changed. Approximately 6% of establishments were affected. The company took immediate steps to remedy the problem and protect restaurant, consumer and delivery data.

URGENT! Possibly Ifood was hacked by Bolsonarists dissatisfied with the company’s anti-racist stance. Traditional snack bars were renamed: Marielle Franco Peneira, Vacina Mata and Lula Ladrão. — Jandira Feghali (@jandira_feghali) November 3, 2021