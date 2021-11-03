Rethinking grief in the pandemic and our relationship with death







As I write this text, we are going through the second year of the pandemic, and Brazil is approaching 500 thousand deaths. The field of mental health, amidst so much negative news, has been dealing daily with the emotional impacts of this scenario. One of the most visible effects of this is the ubiquity of grief processes in the pandemic. I heard from a client this week: “my Facebook timeline has turned into an eternal wake.”

Grief and Emotional Suffering

Grief causes suffering for a variety of reasons: one of the most important is the loss of a relevant emotional or social bond. After all, the bonds we establish throughout life are unique and irreplaceable.

The loss of an important person is felt to be especially painful, due to the characteristics of our bodies and our brains. It is common to hear that we are “social animals”. What does that mean?

Our genetic heritage is especially shaped by this condition. Homo sapiens is a type of primate, as are chimpanzees and gorillas. Unlike animals like big cats, we weren’t able to survive alone in a patch of forest.

We depended on our pack to hunt and to protect us from predators. And that dependence was heavily engraved in our genes. Our bodies and minds have been adjusted to consider belonging to a social group as the top priority of life, the real factor that separates death from survival.

And it is with this same body and mind that we arrive from caves to civilization. From an evolutionary standpoint, this change happened in the blink of an eye. Like humans who lived in caves, we feel the loss of important bonds as a direct threat to our safety and survival. For our brain, “I can’t live without you” is not a metaphor: it’s a reality.

The importance of farewell rites

Every culture has a way of honoring its dead – but funeral rites are present in all of them. In Brazil, these rites include the wake, when family and friends gather to say goodbye.

But that’s not all: the wake is also the time to renew ties. Family members who haven’t seen each other for a long time meet again; friends sympathize, embrace, mourn together. Ritual remains an important cultural practice, among other things, because, in this emotional/social renewal, it allows for counterbalancing the pain of loss. They soothe our hearts by ensuring the permanence of our bonds of belonging.

grief in the pandemic

The pandemic brought, in addition to the constant presence of the pain of death, the impossibility of conducting our funeral rites in the traditional way. Unable to crowd and with the need for social distance, the grief processes in the pandemic have been even more painful than usual.

How to deal with grief in the pandemic?

For those who are experiencing this process, some mental health care is very important:

Welcome your grief. It’s not time to try to be strong. Grief is a very painful process due to the factors shown above, and this is true for anyone. Give yourself the right to cry, to take a few days off from work, to express your loss;

Don’t isolate yourself. As much as sadness makes us want to be quiet and alone, this is not a good time for it. As much as possible, reach out to people who are feeling the same way you are. Reinforce the social ties you are having access to.

Take advantage of social media. We can’t say goodbye in the traditional way, but we can still honor our dead. Use social media for this, and also to reinforce other bonds in this context.

Reflect on your loss. Affective bonds are unique and unique. What role did this person play in your life? How does her loss affect you? Grief, ultimately, is a process that allows us to adapt to this change that has taken place. So allow yourself to think about how this event changes your life, and what you would need to do to adjust to it.

Accept your loss. Grief can be an ambiguous process, because while we feel the need to adapt to what happened, we feel that making this adaptation “consolidates” the loss. Know that this ambiguity is normal, but that the loss is real and irreversible with or without your adaptation. Honor your loved one by relearning to live in their name.

