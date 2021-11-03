Review: Age of Empires 4

Age of Empires 4 is a classic-style base-building, sword fighting, and village looting RTS, inside and out. Entering a match between the English against the French is an invitation to return not only to the setting of the High Middle Ages and late Middle Ages, but to an entirely different era of strategy games. And there are some details in this subject that are really nice, more reminiscent of a comforting plate of food for players of a certain age. However, these are the few places where Relic took risks here and there, where this battleground shows us the best and looks modern. Other than that, it often feels very safe and secure in a world where Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition already exists.

If you’ve been sending out villagers to hunt animals, mine gold, and chop wood for decades like me, you can slip right into the armored boots of most Age Four factions with no real problem. Reliably winning pitched battles requires knowledge of the rock-paper-scissors relationship between spears, horses, and bows. A quick strike to kill some of your opponent’s villagers and shut down your economy can be more strategically valuable than victory in any head-to-head confrontation. Building walls and other defensive structures turns the final battle into a tense chess match, where map control is critical, though eventually high-tech artillery such as cannons break the deadlock and lead to a decisive sweep for whoever places them. more effectively. The pace is right where it needs to be when you’re up against an equally skilled opponent.

I was also impressed by the semi-random skirmish maps, which let you choose a biome – which define colors, tree types and general vibrations, from European temperate to Asian steppe and taiga – as well as a layout. Each presents different tactical challenges, from two opposing ridges overlooking a valley that looks a lot like a StarCraft 2 tournament map, to very open layouts with lots of forest hiding units in the middle, which encourages a bold guerrilla warfare and lots of disorientation. Some of them may feel a little unbalanced; mountain passes will always favor castle-building civilizations over nomadic ones like the Mongols, for example. Overall though, it’s a wide variety of well-designed battlegrounds. And while I was worried that naval combat seemed like an afterthought with how little Relic talked about it before launch, it’s pretty well developed, which makes island maps an exciting proposition in their own right.

But for six of the eight playable factions, I just didn’t feel there was enough news. I mean, they each react a little bit differently; unique technologies, units, and landmarks are great for establishing an identity, and it invokes your historical inspiration and varies how you maximize your savings. The Chinese get much of their income in gold from imperial officials who go around collecting taxes from all their buildings. The Abbasids obtain the Baghdad House of Wisdom, which positions them as a technology leader and – hilarious if you know their real-world fate – grants fire resistance to nearby structures.

However, these modest touches didn’t do much to change the fact that there’s almost nothing in Age IV that couldn’t have existed 10 years ago. That includes the graphics: even at maximum settings, they don’t look that impressive, especially when I could go play any Total War released since 2010 and see an order of magnitude more units with much more detailed models and higher fidelity environments. And with Microsoft writing the checks, it’s not like Relic has done it on a tight budget. At the same time, new mechanical ideas, like being able to hide units in forests to set up ambushes, are a nice twist, but other than that, I haven’t done anything I couldn’t in the recently released Outstanding Editions of Age of Empires 2 and 3.

Unless you use Mongols.

With fully mobile bases, no populated buildings, and an economy heavily focused on burning other people’s stuff for cash, the Mongolian faction breaks with tradition and convention and shows what Relic can do when it really tries to bring something new to the table . The Mongols took me from the feeling of indifference to Age IV to the excitement of exploring new tactics almost immediately, and I’ve spent most of my time in multiplayer since then, between guttural chants and commands to micro archers on horseback. The Rus are also a good breath of fresh air, though they’re not that unconventional; they focus on dominating the jungle with smaller outposts rather than having a dense, heavily defended urban core.

Unfortunately, not even Genghis Khan could save me from the drive’s usually dire location and path selection. It’s not as bad as StarCraft: Brood War, but it’s bad, where cavalry often get trapped in rubble and dance around meaningless, while scouts try to ride through a forest instead of around it, knights try to encircle and ambush a spearman instead of stopping to hit the siege weapons behind him, and archers stop to futilely hit a turret when there’s a crucial battle on the road above. You will need to constantly take care of your armies, at a very good tactical level, to get the best out of them. And that’s true even when you don’t select a super micro-heavy faction like the Mongols.

However, there is one area where Age IV’s old-school sensibilities have brought me nothing but pleasure: it features 40 complete single-player campaign missions. The first two campaigns, which feature the British against the French in the Norman invasions and then the French against the British in the Hundred Years’ War, are a bit slow because they focus on the two most boring factions – they almost could have sometimes be confused with reflections of each other. But, the Mongol Empire and the Rise of Moscow campaigns feature many interesting objectives that put you right in the middle of exciting exciting points in history. You’ll unlock live action mini-documentaries for each scenario about things like building a composite bow or traditional Mongolian folk music, which are pretty cool.

It’s important to point out that the music and sound design are great in every way. Traditional instruments and melodies that evoke the spirit of each faction start simple and grow into something more epic as you progress through the ages. Each unit’s lines were recorded in the native languages ​​of their historical cultures, and this includes some that are no longer natively spoken. The English units, for example, speak mostly Old English incomprehensible in the first age, which gradually evolves into Middle English and eventually into Old and Modern English in Shakespeare’s time. This was a really nice touch, and none of it sounds overly stereotyped or caricatured.

On the other hand, perhaps my biggest disappointment so far is the lack of a map editor. One of my favorite activities in old Age of Empires games was always designing my own sets and sharing them with my friends, and now you can’t do that here. Fortunately, Relic says the mod tools are on the way – I just hope they won’t be too long in coming.