Rico asks pedestrians about sex sensitivity

In a sex chat in the living room of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Rico Melquiades amused his fellow prisoners by asking Erasmo Viana and Tiago Piquilo about the sensitivity of pedestrians.

“Let me tell you something, I’m going to tell you a curiosity just for you here: the part that I’m most sensitive to is the chest. I’m a lot, folks, a lot,” Rico began.

“But I think the chest is one of the most sensitive parts of anyone’s body. I’m not talking about pleasure, but sensitivity,” commented Erasmus. “I’m talking about pleasure, even if it’s down there, I prefer it on my chest,” continued the comedian, who then asked the pedestrians a question:

Are you more sensitive, James? On the balls or on the stick? Where are you more sensitive, Erasmus, in the balls or on the stick? Rich Melquiades

Valentina burst out laughing and Tiago dodged the question, tossing the question to Erasmus. “Erasmo is one of mine, he answers everything the same as I do,” said Aline.

“On the balls?” Rico asked again and Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband confirmed it. “I’m much more sensitive, I can’t, it’s hard for me to let go. […] The ugliest part of man is that one,” said Erasmus.

Then the comedian asked the same question to the people. “At the pinguelo, of course,” said Valentina Francavilla. “Breast not so much because we made silicone, silicone loses sensitivity a little,” stated Aline Mineiro.

“I think every woman is on the pinguelo, right? Touching your pinguelo, do you get all wet?”, asked Rico, making the group burst out laughing. “My God, is my dad watching? Today is a holiday,” said Valentina, laughing.

“Some columns later, look at the titles,” joked Aline. “Valentina and Aline have more sensibility in the penguelos,” said the comedian, eliciting laughter from the group.

“And another thing, a rule, there are some guys who don’t know how to play, manipulate, the guy will be rude, he thinks he’s doing a nice thing and the thing is up there”, commented Erasmo.