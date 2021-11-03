Rico says he’s rancid as Sthe promises to break everything

Rico Melquiades was irate when remembering Bil Araújo during the sponsored dynamic that ended in chaos in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) and said he was “rancid” by Sthefane Matos. He promised to “drop the firewood” on the live show and break everything.

While Rico, Aline Mineiro, Solange Gomes, Tiago Piquilo, Valentina Francavilla, Dayane Mello, Erasmo Viana and Solange Gomes were in the room after the dynamic, the man from Alagoas said: “I’m angry. About the shadow [Sthe]. She is now showing her wings. That shadow, smelling Bil and Dynho’s tail. Want to talk about lack of respect. What moral does she have to talk about lack of respect?”

Aline advised the friend to think about the food that would be served next by the sponsor. Tiago and some other pedestrians started talking about barbecue and tried to change the subject. A few minutes later, however, Dayane resumed: “But for me, the most competitive is Bil. He’s terrible.”

Rico got excited again: “He’s terrible! He loses, he keeps dying but he’s like: ‘Oh, now I don’t know what!’ . If I lose my control you’ll see me do worse here. It won’t be coffee, it’ll be food now. I mean, food can’t because it’s forbidden.”

“If I don’t break everything here I’ll change my name, you’ll see if the people take it with me,” continued the pawn. “I’ve been holding back this whole week so I don’t say a lot of things in the face of these people there, this shadow [Sthe]. Want to talk about lack of respect? She is disrespectful! Will see today on ‘live’. I’ll put it to f*ck. You’ll see the stuff go crazy.”

“He [Bil] it’s the worst. Lose and get hate inside. But it stays in the provocation, in the provocation, in the provocation,” recalled Rico.

“That’s why I celebrated aggressively at the end [da dinâmica]”, said Erasmus.

Rico said again that he will “go down the fire” on ‘live’ and Aline asked him not to curse. “I don’t say bad words, my friend. The people who tell me to take it in the c*ck, but I’m disrespectful in this house. Me! In this house here, everyone, except Tiago, has already scolded each other. But only me. I’m the disrespectful one. But just today… Wait for me.”